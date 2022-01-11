Fernando Guerrero will be in the VAR of the African Cup; gave Mané a penalty

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Mexican referee who is looking for a place in the World Cup Qatar 2022 at VAR, Fernando Guerrero, will have activity in two games of the first day of the African Cup of Nations that is disputed in Cameroon.

The whistling will be in charge of the VAR in the games that the national teams will play Senegal and Zimbabwe, that has already been played, and will also be the one who takes the actions within the Video Refereeing in the game between Tunisia and Mali next Wednesday.

The Singer as is known the referee is the only Mexican found in the African competition and the only one who is looking for the possibility of getting among the candidates from Concacaf to be a referee VAR on the next World Cup.

Warrior was previously in the VAR in games of the Arab Cup that was played in Qatar as part of the preparations for the world that will take place between November and December of this year.

In the Arab Cup was in charge of Video Arbitration in the game between Palestine and Saudi Arabia of the Group Phase, as well as in the Egypt against Jordan Quarterfinals.

Fernando Guerrero gave a penalty to Sadio Mané

The meeting between Senegal and the Selection of Zimbabwe it already took place and The Lions of the Teranga won with a bit of Sadio mané, Liverpool player, which was awarded by Fernando Guerrero and the VAR.

About him minute 90 + 4, there was hand of a player of Zimbabwe trying to stop a shot, for which the referee marked the maximum penalty but it would be corroborated in the VAR. Guerrero and the ‘vigilantes’ they determined that it was effective, so that Sadio Mané was in charge of converting it into a goal.

