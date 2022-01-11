FIFA suspends Salvadoran forward indefinitely

2022-01-11

Erick rivera (32 years old), forward of the Selection of El Salvador, has been suspended indefinitely by the FIFA due to a positive anti-doping test after the match against Canada, by the Final Octagonal of Concacaf.

The forward was one of the footballers chosen by the FIFA to undergo anti-doping tests after the duel against the Canadians for the third date of the qualifying rounds, this according to what Hugo Carrillo revealed, who is president of the Fesfut.

“In the tests that were carried out, the results showed a presumed consumption of prohibited substances and that gave an indication to the FIFA anti-doping commission to send correspondence to the FESFUT of the results that had been obtained,” Carrillo said in statements provided to Fanatics Plus and what it collected The graphic.