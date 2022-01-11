Forward Erick Rivera is suspended for doping

According to the president of FESFUT, Hugo Carrillo, Salvadoran forward Erick Rivera was one of the footballers chosen by FIFA to undergo anti-doping tests after the duel between El Salvador against Canada and he was the only one who tested positive.

In the corresponding to the third date of the octagonal heading to Qatar 2022 ,.Erick rivera He was suspended indefinitely by FIFA.

“In the tests that were carried out, the results showed a presumed consumption of prohibited substances and that gave an indication to the anti-doping commission of the FIFA to send correspondence to FESFUT of the results that had been obtained“Carrillo said in statements given to Fanatics Plus.

The substance Rivera tested positive for is Clostebol, which is used to heal skin diseases or burns, and is on the International Doping Agency’s list as a synthetic androgenic steroid with anabolic effects.

According to Carrillo, the substance could be in a drug that the player applied “to a tattoo” that the player made prior to the game against Canada.

#Last minute | Hugo Carrillo, FESFUT president: "He got a tattoo before leaving for the match against Canada, that's when he used the substance to counteract the effects of the tattoo." Rómulo Guzmán – Manager Santa Tecla: "There was a termination of the contract."

Rivera has not been active since October 2021, and his old team, Santa Tecla, terminated the contract with the forward in November of last year.

“(Erick Rivera) has not yet been directly tried, he is still in a process and will have to be respected,” added the president of the FESFUT.