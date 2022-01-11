Free Market Cryptocurrency: what the Melicoin will be like

The eCommerce giant is getting closer to taking a leap every day that could be key to the future of this payment methodology

Free market is getting closer to having its own cryptocurrency. Proof of this is the tweet published in the last hours by the user @dfgonzalez, who revealed on the bird’s social network that in the API of the unicorn found 35 lines of code that refer to the “Melicoin”, the alleged digital currency of the company Mark Galperin.

“Without a doubt, that Mercado Libre launches its own crypto it would be a big push for the mass adoption of these digital assets and it will open the doors for many people who do not use cryptocurrencies to start doing so “, predicts an expert to this medium when analyzing the news.

The news quickly generated a stir in the environment, but it is a step considered logical by experts after the announcement made by the Brazil subsidiary of Payment Market about the end of 2021, when it reported that users in that country could start buying and selling Bitcoin Y Ether from the wallet.

Playing a little with the MercadoLibre API, something new is appearing … MELICOIN @drabinovich Is something crazy coming around here? pic.twitter.com/nphKyWABbd

– Diego G Marignac (@dfgonzalez) January 9, 2022

“Supported by the experience of simple and secure use of our platform, from Mercado Pago we want to accompany our users to join the crypto paradigm, increasingly relevant in the financial world,” they highlighted from the firm to this medium last December.

Stable or volatile?

Although the purpose of the token of MELI, specialists agree on the stable nature that it should have to consolidate.

Consulted by iProUP, Andres Burecovics, lawyer specialized in cryptocurrencies and founder of the consulting firm B&P Consulting, recalls the recent experience of Mercado Pago with the project led by Facebook and baptized as “Libra” as a first approach of the firm to digital assets.

Regarding the plans of the own cryptocurrency, an expert remarks that it should be of a stable nature, as is the case with DAI, USDT or USDC, To thrive.

“A virtual currency created by MercadoLibre should be a stablecoin for its use in the electronic commerce industry to make sense,” says the expert.

Indeed, for the launch of the sale of bitcoins in Brazil, the ecommerce giant partnered with Paxos, which offers stablecoins pegged to the US banknote and gold.

It remains to be determined whether he would eventually use a “crypto dollar“(the most convenient option) or a basket of digital currencies, which would allow offering related services:

DeFi Investments

Loans

International transfers

Conversion between virtual currencies

In addition, Burecovics emphasizes that “this stable crypto must have a parity with another fiat currency and audited accounts that give it support for it.”

Regarding its implementation, the founder of B&P Consulting highlights: “Although it is not easy to implement, it would have great advantages. For example, processing international transactions without any kind of intermediary, opening the spectrum of commercialization far beyond the current borders encapsulated in mutually incompatible regulatory systems “.

About, Alvaro Gandia, creator of the Latin American conference #Bitcoinday and Criptotips.club, agrees with his colleague and adds that “it would be a very interesting approach to cryptos, but always in a manageable environment. Without the possibility of transfers between other wallets”, he completes.

What does Marcos Galperin think of cryptocurrencies?

Consulted by iProUP, Mark Galperin recognized the importance of cryptocurrencies in the world. And although he expressed that you are “they came to stay”, they still have a series of characteristics to solve to continue breaking down barriers.

“They already have a very important role. Not so much as a means of payment, but as a store of value”, highlighted the founder of Mercado Libre, and stressed the importance of Bitcoin (BTC) Y Ethereum (ETH), in which many users deposit their coins so that they do not lose their purchasing power, as occurs in countries with a weak currency such as Argentina.

“They have a market penetration, in terms of the number of people who use them in absolute values, very large and this is growing,” he added.

What problems still need to solve

Although Galperin acknowledged in the past being a user of cryptocurrencies, he insisted that “to become a means of payment, there are still many challenges that must be overcome.”

Among them, the founder of Mercado Libre highlighted two shortcomings that you find in them:

Scalability (that is, the ability to support thousands of operations per second)

Sustainable energy consumption to contribute to caring for the planet.

In addition, he hinted that these digital assets have a very tough rival to reach before joining massive platforms like MeLi.

“Today we see that with QR codes, payments are immediate, efficient and inclusive. Competing against that is going to be difficult for cryptocurrencies, but I think they will play a very important role, especially when it comes to payments. transnationals. And if they solve energy consumption issues, they will also be solved for payments within the same country, “he predicted.

It’s clear that the world’s largest tech and e-commerce companies are already flirting with the cryptocurrency universe.

And just as Amazon opened the game last year by convening experts from the crypto world to shape its project, everything indicates that in 2021 the same will happen with Mercado Libre.