Freezing temperatures expected Tuesday in what could be the coldest day in NYC in years – NBC New York (47)

The cold air core will worsen overnight, causing freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, including in New York City, for a few hours.

NEW YORK – An Arctic air mass reaches the tri-state area Tuesday with temperatures in the 20s and freezing winds in parts of the region.

The cold air core worsened overnight Monday with temperatures of 16 degrees at Central Park with a wind chill of 3 reported.

Strong winds of up to 30 mph brought snow flurries into the Bronx overnight Monday as the entire tri-state area braced for what could be the coldest temperatures in years.

Check out the current temperatures around the area 🥶. 20 to 30 mph wind gusts are making it feel like the low single digits and even below 0 in some locations. Temperatures only rise to the upper teens and lower 20s today. Be sure to bundle up! #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/DWQaT4Hfyz – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 11, 2022

A wind chill warning is in effect for Sullivan County with projected wind temperatures of -15 to -25 degrees. Frostbite can set in on exposed skin in 30 minutes under these conditions. Most of the rest of the three states have a special weather declaration that urges caution amid extreme cold. Check out the latest severe weather alerts here.





There will be plenty of sunshine all through Tuesday, but that won’t make the day hot.

The Weather Authority expects Tuesday to be the coldest day in the city since January 2019, so be sure to bundle up and keep an eye out for vulnerable neighbors and pets. Poorly insulated pipes are more likely to freeze or burst under such conditions, so homeowners and building managers need to be on the alert.





Another frigid start is expected to Wednesday amid still strong winds, but most places should be back above freezing later in the day.

The temperature rises on Thursday, and the highs are expected to exceed 40. That would be above normal for this time of year.

A storm strengthens well offshore Friday, but it should be close enough to intensify the winds and draw in more cold air. The Weather Authority is observing another pro-southerly storm that could arrive on Sunday and possibly bring more snowfall. Meanwhile, the rest of January appears to present below-average temperatures.