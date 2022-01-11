Funes and Sánchez Cerén appear in Daniel Ortega’s inauguration

Former Salvadoran presidents, fugitives from acts of corruption and nationalized Nicaraguans, Mauricio Funes and Salvador Sánchez Cerén, reappeared publicly this Monday in Managua during the inauguration of the dictator of that country, Daniel Ortega, who today assumed a fourth consecutive term without recognition from the international community.

Funes and Sánchez Cerén were presented as “international guests” despite the fact that they reside in Nicaragua and Ortega has expressly granted them Nicaraguan nationality.

Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who is the vice president, were proclaimed for a fourth term after a lack of legitimacy elections last November. All the presidential candidates who had a chance of defeating Ortega were arrested last June and have been in prison since then.

Both Funes and Sánchez Cerén are accused in El Salvador for crimes of corruption and are fugitives from justice in various judicial processes they face. Both FMLN militants fled to Nicaragua.

Along with Sánchez Cerén, his wife Margarita appeared as well as the former Guatemalan president and former Secretary General of the SiCA, Vinicio Cerezo. Sánchez Cerén was presented as a “commander” and Funes as a “graduate.” Along with Funes was not his partner but one of his children also asylum in Managua.



Mauricio Funes, former president and fugitive from justice, along with his son, is presented as Ortega’s guest.

Only three presidents attended the inauguration of Ortega, the rulers of Cuba and Venezuela, Miguel Díaz Canel and Nicolás Maduro, as well as the outgoing president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, who will leave power next February and is accused of having links with international drug trafficking.

“The Yankee government, the European governments do not send delegates, but what greater pride to have here representatives worthy men and women who fight for true independence in their countries,” said Ortega in his speech.

Precisely this Monday, the United States and the European Union announced sanctions against Nicaraguan officials and institutions for human rights violations, undermining democracy and acts of corruption.