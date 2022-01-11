Gavin Newsom includes in his budget plan offering health coverage to all qualifying undocumented immigrants

California may become the first state in the country to provide health coverage to all of its residents, regardless of their immigration status, if the budget plan presented Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom is approved.

Some of them are already covered by the state Medicaid program, MediCal, which offers access to health care for people with fewer resources: those who live in California and are under 26 and over 55. But now Newsom’s goal is that all residents of the state who are undocumented and eligible according to their wages, including those between 26 and 49 years of age, are covered as of January 1, 2024.

Newsom unveiled his 2022-2023 budget proposal Monday during a news conference in Sacramento. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

The initiative is the result of years of activism under the motto # Health4All. Senator María Elena Durazo, one of its promoters, celebrated the achievement and made it clear that her wish is for it to now be discussed by the state legislature.

The AP agency noted that it is not yet clear how the additional cost in health coverage would be assumed, or how exactly it plans to pay for that additional cost.

A legislative analysis estimates that the annual coverage of the undocumented between the ages of 26 and 55 would be about $ 2.4 billion annually. Access to health care for the undocumented over 50 already costs state taxpayers about $ 1.3 billion a year.

“Existential threats”

The measure included in the $ 286.4 billion budget plan, as explained by AP, is part of your answer to five of the biggest challenges of the most populous state in the country. The amount is based on a projected surplus of at least $ 31 billion.

What his Administration calls “existential threats” include the lack of medical coverage for some immigrants residing in the state, the pandemic, forest fires, drought, the housing crisis and homelessness, income inequality and the growing wave of massive robberies.

In addition, his plan allocates $ 2 billion to mental health services, housing and cleaning camps for the homeless, $ 300 million to combat thefts in shops and another $ 2.7 billion for tests of the coronavirus and the staffing in hospitals.

In health matters, the expansion of abortion access services in the state would also be considered. Newsom has publicly stated his desire to make California clinics and health centers a safe place for those who wish to terminate their pregnancy.

Also on the environmental front, he pledged to continue reducing California’s dependence on fossil fuels.



