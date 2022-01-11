Georgia Bulldogs beat Alabama to become champions for the first time since 1980

Stenton bennett threw two touchdown passes, Georgia’s defense doubled but did not break in the red zone and the Bulldogs were crowned college football champions after defeating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It was Georgia’s first title since 1980 and its first win over the Crimson Tide since 2008.

Alabama quarterback and Heisman winner, Bryce young, passed for 369 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice, including a pick 6 in the final minute.

Bama came into the game without one of his two best wide receivers, John metchie, who suffered a knee injury in the SEC Championship, and this Monday lost to Jameson williams, who injured his knee in the first half and was no longer able to return to the title game.

After a mediocre first half, Bennett completed 17 of 26 for 224 yards, while the Bulldogs amassed 140 rushing yards, including 84 of Zamir White and 77 of James cook.

In threes

It seemed that Georgia’s defense scored the first touchdown of the championship when Young was sacked, lost the ball and the fumble was carried to the end zone, but after reviewing the play the officials declared a pass incomplete and everything was a scare for Alabama.

The drive went as far as 19th for the Bulldogs and ended with a 37-yard field goal from Will reichard to get the score going, 3-0 in favor of Crimson Tide.

In a battle of field goals, Jack podlesny he hit a 49-yard kick, his longest of the season, for Alabama 9-6, 3:09 from the end of the first half.

It is the first time in the history of the CFP Championship Game that there are no touchdowns in the first two quarters.

Bama and Georgia made just six third downs and combined for 36 rushing yards in the opening 30 minutes.

The best defense prevails

Bama rode a long 17-play series that covered 68 yards in 7:45 minutes, but the coach’s team Nick saban walked away empty-handed when the attempted field goal of Reichard was blocked by Jalen carter.

On the next play, James cook he slipped 67 yards down the left side to Alabama’s 13th. That was the longest run allowed by the Crimson Tide since October 2015 (Nick chubb, 83 yards).

Three plays later, Zamir White he had the first touchdown of the championship on a one-yard play, which turned the score, 13-9 in Georgia’s favor, late in the third quarter.

A 28-yard Young pass by Agiye Hall left Alabama at the Bulldogs’ five-yard line. But his two throws to the end zone were incomplete and Reichard made his fourth field goal of the night good for 13-12 at Indianapolis.

In a controversial call from the officials, a fumble from Bennett (who was attempting to throw a pass) was recovered by Brian branch on Georgia 16.

A rude penalty to the passer helped Alabama and on third down the Crimson Tide finally entered the end zone, when Young found Cameron latu on a three-yard play to restore the lead to Bama, 18-13 (they missed the conversion).

Bennett’s response was immediate. It took him just four plays to throw his first touchdown pass of the night, a 40-yard rainbow that Adonai mitchell He beat defense for 19-18, because the Bulldogs couldn’t make the two-point conversion, either.

Georgia put the game out of Alabama’s reach with Bennett’s second touchdown pass, at the hands of Brock bowers, who escaped 15 yards to the end zone.

The Bulldogs defense, the best in college football all season, sealed the title with an interception that Kelee ringo he carried 79 yards to the end zone for 33-18 with 54 seconds of the confetti shower.

Georgia is the second team since 1936 to win 13 games by 15 points or more in a season, something only Clemson had achieved in 2018.