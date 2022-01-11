Grettell Valdez confirms that she will lose “much” of a finger to avoid cancer | Famous

With eyes about to shed tears, Grettell Valdez confirmed that she will lose a part of her thumb to prevent cancer from threatening her again.
In September 2018, the actress confessed that a year ago she had been diagnosed with this disease in her left thumb.
At that time, she had to undergo surgery to remove the affected part and a skin “transplant” was performed, she told the Mexican press. Fortunately, he coped with the disease.
Grettell Valdez will have part of her finger amputated
A little over three years after that revelation, the 45-year-old artist confirmed this Monday, January 10, that there is a risk that the cancer will return and therefore must lose part of her finger.
“I recently went for a checkup and (the doctor) told me: ‘ There is a bit that I don’t like, I’m going to take it away from you and we’ll send it a biopsy, ‘”he said in an interview for Today.
“I get little sores,” he shared, “they generate my appointment for the small surgery and already being there on the plate, the doctor arrives and tells me ‘I’m not going to operate on you’“.
At that moment, Valdez realized that things were not quite right: “He tells me ‘in a week it expanded’“Given this, she was subjected to various studies to find out if the cancer had returned.
Fortunately, this was not the case, but there is a latent risk: ” It’s a virus, it’s a wart that I have inside, that it is expanded, that virus transmutes into cancer, “he said, holding back the urge to cry in front of the camera.
“I’m already at peace, we already know what it is, yeah they are going to have to remove a large part of my finger, but I don’t care, “he commented in a broken voice.
The artist did not detail when or where she will undergo this amputation, but said she is calm because she has an accurate diagnosis in the face of what is happening to her.
Grettell Valdez’s Cancer: “One Thing in a Million”
When in September 2018 she confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in the left thumb, the actress admitted that she was surprised because there was no history of the disease among her family.
“My thing, really, it was one thing in a million“, he said, according to statements collected by the magazine Clase at that time.
At that time, when cancer was no longer a threat, he shared that he wanted to put that episode behind him: “That was in the past, it was in yesterday, so today I can tell it, I can say it.”
” I know how it feelsI know what is happening, the fears, the anguish that one experiences at that time because the word is very strong, the situation is very strong, “he explained.