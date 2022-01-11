He woke up unable to move or speak





The life of Helen Farrell, a 32-year-old girl, suddenly changed after taking a nap. It is that he woke up without having any control over his body.

By: Clarín

What happened to Helen?

For years, Helen had been suffering from stiffness and pain in her neck. That’s why chiropractors had prescribed stretching exercises to do at home.

One day, shaking his head from side to side, he felt excruciating pain in the back. Convinced that it was the beginning of a migraine, she took painkillers, although the discomfort continued the next day.

However, it was only after waking from a brief sleep that she recognized the damage that had done to her, The Sun reported.

The young woman, who is a professional singer and lives in Blackpool, Great Britain, tore an artery while stretching her neck, causing a stroke.

“I think the stroke happened when my partner woke me up the day after stretching,” Helen told the Manchester Evening News.

And he detailed: “As soon as I woke up, a pain started in my ear – it was a loud sound, like a tingling, like a hiss. I tried to get up but I couldn’t walk or speak I was just slurring and couldn’t express what I wanted to say. “

“I tried to move and couldn’t move my legs. Every time I moved, I wandered off, then they told me I was experiencing vertigo. Also I was feeling a very strong pain in my ear like a rattling sound, “he added.

As The Sun explains, Helen could move her left arm well, but her right was swinging uncontrollably.

Together with his partner he rushed to the emergency room. Tests he underwent showed that he had torn the main artery in his neck and suffered a stroke.

Doctors explained that the tear, known as a bilateral vertebral artery dissection, had occurred after “neck massage and stretching exercises,” triggering a stroke.

When she regained her ability to speak, Helen was relieved. However, to her enormous concern, she quickly discovered that the ACV had stolen her singing voice.

How his life went on

For this reason, Helen was forced to cancel all her concerts, at least until February.

“Now I am back at home and I want to return to normal, the severity of this has affected me. Singing is my way of life, but I have to cancel all my jobs and that’s after a long time without singing due to the pandemic, “he said.

And about how she feels, she described with anguish: “It’s like I’ve never taken a singing lesson in my life, I sound weak and ‘out of control’, it’s all gone.”

Now her partner, who is a multi-instrumentalist, plays music for her every day and the young woman tries to sing and claims that I can see a little improvement. But she only does one song and, she admits, she feels tired and drained.

“I’m doing everything I can to stay positive. I’m so thankful that I can walk and talk now, because it was something I couldn’t do when the stroke happened. But obviously I feel worried and sad because I can’t sing, ”Helen concluded.