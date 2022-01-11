Health reports 20 new deaths and 804 hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Tuesday 20 new deaths from COVID-19, which brought the total accumulated in this line in Puerto Rico to 3,393.

Through a tweet, the agency broke down that 11 of the deceased were not vaccinated, eight were only vaccinated with two doses, while one was vaccinated and had received his booster dose.

However, the agency indicated that all victims of the virus had pre-existing health conditions. The ages of the deceased ranged from 32 to 96 years.

According to the Health Data BioPortal, the deaths were recorded between January 5 and 9. This last day was the one that accumulated the most deaths with a total of nine.

Demographics of deaths from COVID-19 reported by the Department of Health on January 11, 2022. (Capture)

For his part, the president of the Puerto Rico Scientific Coalition, Daniel Colon Ramos, stressed this morning that an increase in infections implies that in two weeks there may be a rebound in deaths and hospitalizations, for which he urged the population to take measures at a personal level to contain the infections.

“Hospitalizations in two weeks are the infections that are happening today. We must do everything possible to reduce the cases, but make sure that it does not increase in the most vulnerable groups“Said the doctor in a radio interview (Radio Isla 1320 AM).

He recommended, in turn, that citizens be more aware of physical distancing, avoid visits to the elderly, use KN-95 masks and be vaccinated with the booster dose against the virus.

“We are reporting 20 deaths today and a new record of hospitalizations and although the clinical manifestations are less for omicron, there are so many cases of omicron that the sanitation systems are being impactedWe have to be aware of this and try to save as many lives as possible, ”Colón Ramos stressed.

Precisely, Health reported that hospitalizations for the virus rose to 804. It is the first time that this line exceeds the barrier of 800 hospitalizations, since the emergency began on the island.

Of the total hospitalized, the agency detailed that there are 717 adults and 87 pediatric patients.

Of the hospitalized minors, there are five confined in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). One of the pediatric patients is on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, of the 717 adults hospitalized, 104 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 69 of them connected to an artificial respirator.

On the other hand, the positivity rate dropped to 38.7%, one percentage point less than yesterday. The percentage implies that 38 out of 100 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus are positive.

On the other hand, the average confirmed cases was 2,239 and the average number of probable cases stands at 5,299.

Regarding vaccination, In Puerto Rico, 2,793,185 suitable persons aged 5 years or more (90.8%) have been inoculated with at least one dose. Of these, 2,493,268 people have only the two-dose series completed (81%). In the population aged 5 to 11 years, 113,767 doses have been administered.

What’s more, the total number of people with their booster dose is 779,669 (41.9%), out of a population of 1,860,636 that is eligible to be vaccinated.

So far, the booster dose of Pfizer is available for people 12 years and older. Those inoculated with Modern, must be 18 years or older, a provision that also applies to those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson.

The Pfizer and Moderna booster dose can be received starting the fifth month from the second dose. In Johnson & Johnson’s case, patients can receive the booster two months after the second dose.