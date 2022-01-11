Health trusts what hospital administrators tell it and rules out risk of collapse

Trusting in what hospital administrators throughout Puerto Rico tell him, the Secretary of the Department of Health, Carlos Mellado, ruled out yesterday, Monday, that the country’s health system is at risk of collapse due to the historical rise in hospitalized with COVID-19 and a simultaneous reduction in the staff available to care for these patients and the rest with other medical conditions.

At the end of a press conference yesterday, when answering questions from The new day, Mellado indicated that the statistical projection is that those hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 could reach the dramatic figure of 1,200. The number yesterday, with notable effects on medical services, was 750 incarcerated, a record for a single day since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“The hospitals have told me that we are not in a situation of collapse”Mellado affirmed, reiterating that the occupation of hospital beds was yesterday at 54%.

But the capacity measured by the available personnel is another. A source from this medium, for example, reported that there are hospitals that have reached their capacity limit and that, when ambulances call and report on the case, they ask paramedics to go to another hospital. This situation, the source indicated, has occurred in at least one of the HIMA San Pablo hospitals and in the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, in Hato Rey. Neither institution had responded to a request for a response as of press time.

In the press conference, the lawyer also participated Jaime Plá, president of the Puerto Rico Hospital Association, who had not been available in recent days to answer questions about the operation in private hospitals in the midst of the public health emergency. “The information we have, so far, is that hospitals are struggling with enough staff”, he said, when questioned by this means regarding the stability of the health system.

The new day he asked Plá what is the average waiting time in emergency rooms today and what is the appropriate average within a favorable service outlook; how much, in general terms, the admission of patients and surgical interventions have been delayed due to the rise in infections and the reduction in personnel; how many patients on average does a nurse or nurse assigned per shift, and which one is appropriate; how many hours on average are these workers working per week above normal; how many employees remain in isolation or quarantine; and on how many occasions have hospitals had to refer a patient by ambulance to another hospital because the institution has not been able to receive him.

“The questions you are asking are going to depend a lot on the circumstances of each specific site. What is a reasonable wait in an emergency room? Well, it will depend on the degree of difficulty that the patient has, how many patients are there at that time, how many doctors are available for that patient at that time “, the lawyer just said.

Mellado, for his part, faced with the question posed by this medium about whether the agency he directs has requested any of the information raised from the hospitals, he was confident in the information that the hospitals have provided.

“We have Regulation 9184, which provides SARAFS (Auxiliary Secretary for the Regulation and Accreditation of Health Facilities) that, if a hospital has 150 beds – it was given that permission to have those 150 beds -, because that hospital must have the staff needed to manage those 150 beds “, he stated.

As for those hospitalized yesterday, Health reported that the figure is divided into 664 adults and 86 pediatric cases. The increase meant 18 additional patients the day before. Among the adults, 101 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 74 are on a ventilator. Likewise, five pediatric patients were in intensive care, of which one was connected to a ventilator.

The plan to stop hospitalizations

In his attempt to stop the increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, Mellado yesterday signed an administrative order that will allow hospitals to dispense the oral treatments Molnupiravir and Paxlovid against the coronavirus, thus expanding access and including hospitals they don’t necessarily have a pharmacy.

The idea is to prescribe the drug to patients who come to an emergency room with mild to moderate symptoms and who qualify to receive it, so that they continue their treatment at home rather than in the hospital.

Although the plan is to reach all hospitals, in the first stage, the drugs will be available in 16 hospital facilities, including HIMA San Pablo de Caguas and Bayamón; Caribbean Medical, in Fajardo: Menonita de Caguas, Aibonito, Cayey and Guayama; Manatí Doctor Center; Mutual aid, in San Juan, and the Damas Hospital, in Ponce.

“Emergency rooms are for people with symptoms. What we are doing is putting these drugs in tablets inside the hospitals and facilitating the tests so that they can identify those patients and give them the treatment so that they can go home and avoid hospitalizations “, said Mellado.

The doctor Iris Cardona, Chief Medical Officer of Health, explained that the process of requesting and assigning treatments to the aforementioned hospitals will be completed in the coming days. Hospitals will receive the drugs directly through the federal government. “This is not a medicine for prevention, for prevention there is vaccination, distance measures, a mask and hand washing. This is an early treatment drug to prevent severe disease and progression. What the Department of Health intends is to make it available to those who need it, at the time it is needed “, he stressed.

The doctor added that it is also essential that monoclonal antibody treatment continues to be used in qualifying patients, to avoid severe illness and hospitalizations, particularly the Sotrovimab brand, which has been shown to be effective even against the omicron variant.

“As long as we identify these patients in time and give them these three treatment alternatives, then we will be able to reduce the number of admissions”Mellado said.

Puerto Rico registered 98,200 positive cases for COVID-19 between December 29 and January 9, the main epidemiology official of the Department of Health reported yesterday, Melissa Marzan. Within that period, there was a new record of positives for a single day: on January 3, with 16,779 among the cases identified with molecular and antigen testing.

Marzán explained that the average age of these people is 35 years old, while the most frequent symptoms are: cough, nasal congestion, fatigue, headache and sore throat. The places of greatest exposure, on the other hand, have been work spaces, travel history, restaurants, and social events, including family and religious activities.

The epidemiologist asked employers and employees to comply with case management protocols, “including isolation and quarantine orders.”

During the same period, an increase in mortality has also been observed, with 71 reported deaths. “At the moment, we are in a trend of increasing cases, so what is expected, for this week, would be that we continue to see that trend of increasing hospitalizations”Marzán pointed out.