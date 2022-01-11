Henry Figueroa trains with Vida de La Ceiba and is waiting to receive the go-ahead to sign a contract

2022-01-11

The former national selected Henry Adalberto Figueroa Alonzo is on the verge of signing a new professional contract after the National Doping Court of Costa Rica has acquitted him of a doping case and will automatically qualify you for soccer practice.

That is why the 29-year-old defender has joined the training of the La Ceiba Life from the previous week seeking to get well physically and receive the approval of the Portuguese coach Fernando Mira.

Figueroa does not play professionally since March 2020 when the championship was suspended due to the start of the pandemic and although it was currently enabled, the player has a pending punishment six months in Honduras after the Appeals Commission sanctioned him for an expulsion against Elvin casildo in a classic against Olympia and for threatening the referee with death Oscar Moncada, as described in the minutes.

It is because of that Henry must be enrolled in the National League and be able to start serving this sentence. The directive of the Life Thoroughly analyze your case and if you receive the approval of the coaching staff, you will have a special contract due to this particular situation that you present to the sports justice entities in Honduras.