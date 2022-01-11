Hispanic Taco Bell worker shot to death for refusing to accept counterfeit bill as payment, in South Los Angeles

For refusing to accept a counterfeit bill as payment for a food order, An employee of the Taco Bell company was shot and killed this Saturday night in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. at the Taco Bell store in the 9900 block of Avalon Boulevard, in the south of the city, according to LAPD spokeswoman, Officer Norma Eisenman.

The victim was described as a 41-year-old Hispanic male, who was shot multiple times. He died at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities say a Taco Bell employee was killed when someone opened fire in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant in South Los Angeles. Police say the victim was shot in the torso with a semiautomatic handgun and died at the scene.

https://t.co/PItpZbgUav – FOX 9 / ABC 5 (@ ABC5FOX9) January 9, 2022

The first reports mentioned that another worker had been injured, but the authorities have neither confirmed nor denied that information.

About the author of the shots, It is known that he was driving a black sedan car and that he attacked the Taco Bell employee with bullets when he refused to accept a false bill with which he intended to pay a food order in the Drive Thru lane.

So far the name of the counterfeit bill is unknown and also whether the attacker was traveling alone or accompanied at the time of the shooting.

The authorities they reviewed the videos of the security cameras of the restaurant to know the details of the attack, as well as the moments prior to the shooting.

The Los Angeles Police Department requested that if anyone has information to assist in the investigations of this shooting, they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or send a text message to 274637 with a cell phone.

It may interest you:

· Taco Bell customer shoots drive-thru window for receiving “poor service”

Employee for 20 years at Taco Bell resigns due to the mistreatment that customers now have

Buying at the drive-thrus of fast food chains is slower and less accurate, according to study