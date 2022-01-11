Hospitals may dispense oral treatments against COVID-19 to reduce hospitalizations

Hospitals will be able to dispense oral treatments against COVID-19 as a strategy of the Department of Health to mitigate the significant increase in hospitalizations for the coronavirus, announced the secretary Carlos Mellado Lopez.

In an agreement with the Hospital Association, the government will allocate these home-intake treatments in emergency rooms, where health personnel can prescribe them in those patients who are in the first days of symptoms and qualify.

The extension to be able to dispense drugs – which currently only have pharmacies – will begin in 16 hospital facilities in which they are, among others: San Pablo de Caguas and Bayamón; Caribbean Medical in Fajardo, Menonita de Caguas, Aibonito, Cayey and Guayama; Manatí Doctor Center; Mutual aid, in San Juan, and the Damas Hospital, in Ponce.

“Emergency rooms are for people with symptoms. What we are doing is putting these drugs in tablets inside the hospitals and facilitating the tests so that they can identify those patients and give them the treatment so that they can go home and avoid hospitalizations “Mellado López mentioned in a press conference.

The secretary hopes that, at the end of this week, hospitals will begin receiving the treatments, which can be administered at home.

On the other hand, the Department of Health also made the use of COVID-19 home test results more flexible to obtain antiviral drugs without the need for a confirmatory “test”.

Oral medications endorsed by federal agencies so far are Molnupiravir, manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Merck and used for patients from 18 years of age; Y Paxlovid, from Pfizer, for people 12 years and older.

In order to qualify, patients must test positive for COVID-19, be within the first five days of mild to moderate symptoms, and meet a list of clinical criteria.

“It has been seen that both the antiviral and the monoclonal drug prevent hospitalizations. This effort is being made in the first instance with the emergency rooms of the hospitals so that the patient has rapid tests and access to medicines, ”the secretary pointed out.

Puerto Rico woke up this Monday with a new record number of hospitalized for coronavirus: 750. This is the highest number since the pandemic began in March 2020. Currently, the country’s hospitals are 55% occupied.

“Hospitals have told me that they are not in a state of collapse”, reiterated Mellado López.

However, the archipelago’s health chief acknowledged that experts estimate that the number of hospitalizations will continue to increase – they predict that the figure would reach 1,000 incarcerated patients – but stressed that the average stays of these patients has decreased compared to delta.

“Being able to give patients who come to the emergency room the medicine so that they can go home allows us to better attend to patients who are hospitalized and, at the same time, I think that lower the number of patients hospitalized “said the president of the Hospital Association, Jaime Plá.

More drugs will arrive

For its part, the main medical officer of Health, Iris Cardona, announced that Puerto Rico is still waiting for some 2,000 oral treatments that will be distributed to community pharmacies.

“The platform of the federal government, which is electronic, had a problem for us to upload the data. The data was submitted, but has not been certified by the federal government. Once that happens, the medicine begins to reach them “, assured the official.

However, the Walgreens pharmacy chain has received about 1,060 antiviral treatments and, as of yesterday, they had filled 144 prescriptions since they began to arrive last week.

In total, the country has initially assigned over 3,000 treatments.

“I remind you, this is not preventive medicine. For prevention there is vaccination and distance measures, mask and hand washing. This is an early treatment drug to prevent severe disease progression. What the Department of Health intends is to make it available to those who need it, at the time it is needed “, he pointed out.

Likewise, Cardona explained that 4,500 monoclonal treatments have been carried out in Puerto Rico, 600 of them in the last two weeks of last December.

The chief medical officer expects an additional 720 monoclonal treatments to be received, “which work for the omicron variant.”

COVID-19 data

Of the 750 people hospitalized, 664 are adults and 86 pediatric cases. Yesterday, Sunday, the division was 650 are adults and 82 are pediatric. The increase represents 18 patients incarcerated in the past 24 hours.

Among adults, 101 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 74 are on a ventilator. Five pediatric patients are in intensive care, of which one is connected to a ventilator.

Prior to these figures, the record was 657, reported on December 10, 2020.

The sustained and unprecedented increase in hospitalizations comes as the island is experiencing an outbreak caused by the omicron variant. This mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to several scientific and medical studies, is not as severe as the delta variant, but it is more contagious, which could cause a sustained increase in hospitalized people.

Professor in biostatistics at Harvard University, Rafael Irizarry, has warned that the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 could exceed 1,000 if infections are not stopped, particularly among older adults.

Nowadays, the country’s positivity rate is 38.66%, according to preliminary data from Health.

The term “positivity rate” refers to the calculation between the number of tests performed and positive results by the molecular PCR test, which confirms the infection with SARS-CoV-2, in this case. Statistics are used to measure the level of transmission of a virus.

The average number of confirmed cases in a seven-day period amounts to 2,225, while that of probable cases is 5,319. Until yesterday, the averages of each line amounted to 1,899 and 4,744, respectively.