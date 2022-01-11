How did Apple set a market capitalization record of $ 3 trillion?

On January 3, it was announced that Apple became the first company to reach a market capitalization of US $ 3 trillion, a milestone taking into account critical situations such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and shortages. semiconductor industry, which had a negative impact on the technology industry.

However, the company founded by Steve Jobs is now the most valuable company in the world, with a huge appetite on the part of investors. Apple shares, now at the top of Tim cook , rose to $ 182.2 on the New York Stock Exchange on the first trading day of 2022, setting a new record.

How, then, did Apple get to this market capitalization value? The answer lies in its historic releases over the years since its founding in 1976. The Apple I and Apple II were two of the first one-person computers that preceded the success of the Macintosh, which was introduced in 1984.

Still, it wasn’t until 2001 that one of the most revolutionary products in the tech industry was released: the iPod. This music player gadget sold more than 400 million units during its first 15 years on sale. It is one of the best known products in pop culture, after five models such as the Classic, which started with a capacity of 10 GB, the Mini, the Nano, the Shuffle, until it reached the Touch, from which its seventh generation came out in 2019. , and has a capacity of up to 256 GB.

Subsequently, in 2006 Apple came out with a line of portable computers, which it called the Macbook in order to replace the iBook and the Powebook, other portable versions of the company. In the third quarter of 2021, Apple sold a record 6.5 million units over a four-month period, according to Strategy Analytics.

This product has several versions, such as the Macbook Air and the Macbook Pro, which have also had several generations over the years. Last year the company came out with a new line of Macbook Pro, 14 and 16 inches, with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, among the most sophisticated on the market.

A year later, in 2007, Apple introduced the iPhone, one of the best-selling products in history. According to the consulting firm Newzoo, by 2017 more than 1.16 billion of these products had been sold.

So far 16 generations of iPhones have been released, with dozens of more models. Among them, the iPhone 5, launched in 2012, stands out, since until 2017 it had sold more than 70 million units.

It also highlights the iPhone X, launched in 2017 as the tenth model of the cell phone, with which they released a new design, as they removed the home button and fingerprint identification and incorporated Face ID technology for identity confirmations.

More and more the iPhone has renewed its range, with new features, such as improvements in the camera, in the size, in the operating system, among others. The latest generation to come out is the iPhone 13 line, which has Mini, Pro and Pro Max models. This, for the first time in the history of the iPhone, has a storage space of this 1 TB.

Since then, various products have supported Apple’s advancement in the market, such as the iPad, which was first released in 2010, which sought to be a middle ground between a cell phone and a computer. The product already has more than a dozen models and continues to be one of the favorite tablets on the market.

They also highlight products such as the Apple Watch, a smart watch, which aims to facilitate tasks for the user from a small screen on the wrist, the AirPods, a line of headphones that work through Bluetooth and do not need cable, the Apple TV, a multimedia console for watching television.

According to experts consulted by Reuters, Apple will maintain its mercantile strength during 2022 as more products are launched and more customers buy them.

The road to market capitalization from $ 2 trillion to $ 3 trillion took just 16 months. The question now is: How long will it take to reach a value of $ 4 trillion?