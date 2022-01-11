How long do solar panels last? Useful life

To keep in mind is that, over time, solar panels will gradually lose their performance. Generally, this happens within the warranty period in which the manufacturer guarantees a efficiency around 85% compared to the initial. Once the 20 or 25 year warranty has passed, the performance of the panel will continue to decline. Another factor that influences the useful life of a solar panel is the material with which it is made. In relation to this aspect, it has been shown that The panels that have the longest useful life and resistance are the monocrystalline and polycrystalline ones.

Batteries, like solar panels, have a certain useful life and we will have to change them from time to time. Time also passes for photovoltaic solar panels, which wear out and suffer a performance drop little by little . It is obvious, but the quality of it will also determine its useful life. The vast majority have a warranty of 20 or 25 years, however, the average lifespan can be extended to 40 years .

The installation of solar panels and solar energy take advantage of the sun’s energy to convert it into electricity and thus achieve a self-consumption that, in addition to saving on our electricity bill in the short and long term, allows us to achieve a consumption that has less impact on the environment . A green, clean and renewable energy that is committed to the future and that is already the option chosen by countless companies and individuals. As we well know, betting on photovoltaic installations always provides a long-term profitability and requires a significant initial investment. That is why, as with any other high-value asset, we wonder what the useful life of a solar panel is.

The nominal power of the panels, both monocrystalline and polycrystalline, degrades around 0.5% per year, taking into account that those with a thinner film lose their qualities faster. In addition, we must also control the useful life of other components that complete the operation such as batteries and inverters. Whether a solar panel is more or less efficient will also depend on the orientation in which it is placed.

How to extend the life of a solar panel

In order to fully amortize the investment made in the installation of solar panels, it is advisable to follow some maintenance tips that can be decisive in extending the useful life of solar panels and maintaining their performance in optimal conditions for longer. The main enemy of solar panels are environmental factors. The surface can be easily covered by dust, leaves and polluting particles, so rainy days, even if the sun is scarce, are good for the maintenance and durability of the solar panels. A dirty solar panel only loses 10% of its performance, but if we do not clean it, we will be losing our investment and shortening its useful life.

Therefore, it is important to periodically clean the panels. We can do it ourselves or, what is more advisable, go to a specialized company that performs cleaning and maintenance with guarantees. After checking the status of the panels, they will be able to give us advice based on their review and status. If we decide to do the cleaning ourselves, the best times of the day to do it are in the morning or in the evening at sunset, moments in which their performance is lower compared to other hours of the day. After cleaning them with a brush and removing any elements that may have deposited, they should be cleaned with soap and water.

An important aspect to keep in mind is that the Water with which we clean the solar panels it must be warm in order to avoid damage caused by the thermal contrast if we choose to use either very cold or very hot water. Power is also important, as too strong a jet of water can damage the surface of the solar panels.