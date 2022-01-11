How much and when should Cruz Azul pay for Robert Morales to Cerro Porteño?

In Cerro Porteño have striker Robert Morales contemplated to stay on the team Paraguayan, however, the contract of the 21-year-old soccer player has stipulated a exit clause relatively low for the amounts that are handled today in world football, and that Cruz Azul would only have four days left to make it valid.

According to the Paraguayan newspaper ‘Versus‘, there is a strange clause more in the contract of the ‘Panther‘ that I would not help The Machine to compete for his signing, since the same medium announced that a Brazilian team has an advantage to seize the attacker’s services.

And it is that, according to information from this medium, Robert Morales’ exit clause is two million dollarsHowever, the team that wants to sign him alone I would have until January 15 to make it valid, well after this date the figure rises to $ 3 million, but it also has to have the approval of Cerro Porteño so that the forward can be released and that is not among his plans.

“I think it continues. You have an option that was not fulfilled by your representative, he or the club that might be interested. There is a clause that is in your contract and if there is a disbursement importantly, you can (exit the club).Today he is a Cerro player, we have him and hopefully it continues like this “, warned the vice president of the Cyclone, Juan José Zapag.

Santiago Giménez would be the priority of Cruz Azul

On the other hand, this Tuesday the ‘Sniper’ in his column in the newspaper Récord revealed that Cruz Azul trusts that Santiago Giménez can assume the role of reference up front to become the replacement for Jonathan Rodríguez, So he reported that if the signing for La Maquina gets complicated on the offensive, He would have no problem not adding anyone else, despite the fact that Juan Reynoso warned that in La Noria they are waiting for ‘killer’ as a substitute for ‘Cabecita’.