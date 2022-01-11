How much money does Boca Juniors ask Cruz Azul for Cristian Pavón’s token?

Cristian Pavón is in the orbit of Cruz Azul to become a signing for 2022. Boca Juniors asks for more than 3 MDD for 80% of the pass.

The Cruz Azul board of directors has not definitively closed the squad for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament. Although they have already presented five signings, and fired nine players, they still hope to close two to three reinforcements, and could say goodbye to three other players who are on the transfer list.

The top managers of the Machine are looking for a forward (9th winger from right, who also plays second striker) and a central defender. There are several names that have been surveyed, such as Robert Morales, Alexis Duarte, Joaquín Montecinos or Cristian Pavón. The latter is one of the favorites to get to the institution.

The winger who plays for Boca Juniors has been in talks and negotiations with Cruz Azul for a few weeks. Kichan ends his contract with Xeneize in June 2022, but in the Machine they are not willing to wait six more months to reinforce themselves. And the Argentine team wants to earn some money. However, the talks stalled.

Pavón’s agent confirmed that the heavenly offer is the best that you have in your hands today. Anyway, they ask for an upgrade. This because Boca no longer wants to sell 100% of the pass, but wants to keep 20% for an eventual sale abroad, so we They ask the Machine for 3.2 million dollars for 80% of the tab.

For now, it only remains to wait to see if the parties reach an agreement. The intention of Cruz Azul is to define its latest signings this week, so If they do not close the negotiations this week, they will finally opt for one of the plans B or C that they currently manage.