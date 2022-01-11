How to make $ 13 million creating an app that does nothing

Kosta Eleftheriou, an app developer, has published an interesting thread on Twitter in which he explains how unscrupulous developers make fortunes with useless apps.

In his thread, Kosta gives as an example an app called AmpMe that has generated millions of dollars despite being an app of doubtful or null utility.

First of all, Kosta indicates that these developers search for names and descriptions that are popular with user searches. For example, in the case of AmpMe, the name of the app is “AmpMe – Speaker Booster”.

Due to ignorance, many people look for apps to make their smartphone speakers sound louder, as if there could be an app that increases the volume at which the rest of the apps sound.





These unscrupulous developers add a subscription “premium” service to their app which is absurdly expensive (and useless).

In the case of AmpMe, they are nothing less than € 10.49 a week! That’s € 545 a year. And of course, once you click on the subscribe button, the subscription is automatically renewed every week unless you cancel it.

Subscribing is always very easy – in fact, the subscription screen is the first one you see when launching the app for the first time and appears multiple times during the use of the app – but unsubscribing is more difficult for users who are not very driven. well with the mobile.





All this would not be enough if the apps were not well positioned in the rankings, so these developers spend money to buy fake reviews. This is the only way to ensure that an app as useless as AmpMe has a score of 4.3 / 5 with more than 54,000 valuations.

How can we know that positive reviews are false? Sometimes it is as easy as reading the user’s name, which is usually a collection of letters with little meaning.

Another way is to access the App Store in another language since, for example, in the case of AmpMe, the false opinions have only been bought for the App Store in English. The most recent opinions about this app in the App Store in Spain are all negative.

By the way, it’s funny to see what happens when, for a while, developers stop buying fake reviews. The only opinions that are added are negative (the red bars in the graph below)

Buying fake reviews not only helps you get a good review, but also helpshelp bury real opinions which, unsurprisingly, are generally dire

With these actions, an app like AmpMe has become the # 135 app in app store revenue, generating more than 13 million dollars to its creators since 2018 … almost nothing!



It is clear that app stores have room for improvement when it comes to identifying false reviews and avoiding abuses such as the one carried out by this app.

It goes without saying that heThe AmpMe app does not increase the volume of the device’s speaker, as its description seems to imply. What the app tries to do is that several mobiles play songs in a synchronized way, although, according to user reports, it is not very successful there either.

What this app does not fail is to insist on accessing your Facebook and Google contacts to “search for nearby parties”, access your physical activity, location and Bluetooth, activate notifications and, in general, access all personal data who can – who knows for what dark purpose.