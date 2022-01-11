“I am stronger than I thought”

After the controversial separation he had with the producer Andrés Tovar, Claudia Martín She decided to turn the page and move on with her life, supported by her inner strength, from her loved ones and facing the new challenge that was presented to her in her acting career after being chosen to star in the new version of The Rich Too they cry.

Exclusively, the young woman from Oaxaca talks about this great project and also about how she has managed to get ahead after the divorce: “I never stopped, on the contrary, I gained momentum and said: ‘from here I take an even bigger leap forward …’ ”.

How have you been doing on the recordings of The Rich Also Cry? Well, it has been a great challenge, we record at very heavy rhythms, from Monday to Saturday; We are 200 people who are there, one hundred percent committed because it is a very ambitious project, we are filming in film format and the photography and every detail is being taken care of. The truth is, I have felt very sheltered by the whole team, by my fellow actors, by the directors, the technical team and by the entire production, I am happy and grateful.

What does it mean to you to star in a telenovela that was a great success with Verónica Castro at the time? Well, at the beginning I felt very nervous, I thought about the weight that this implied, but in the end I understood that it was a unique opportunity, that I was sheltered by the producer Carlos Bardasano -with whom this is the third time that I have the fortune to work-, and that the company had entrusted me with this great character. I know it is a great challenge, but I also know that I am not alone, that they take care of me, that the scripts are super well written, the adaptation is well done, so I have let myself flow.

Did you get a chance to see the previous version? No, I decided not to watch anything to avoid the subject of comparisons, even with myself. This version is super current, there are new characters and plots, many things have changed in 40 years, and what I want is to do my version of Mariana Villarreal; Obviously I have been nourishing myself from the work of others, from the interaction with the other characters.

What is your character about? He is a very cool character, he came into my life at a time that I did not expect, and when they told me that I had stayed after doing the casting, I was very moved, it gave me a lot of joy and satisfaction. Mariana is a transparent girl who does not mince words, she is super honest, she always tries to have a smile despite adversity, because she lives tragedy after tragedy, but she is very forward; I think it is a great example of what a woman can be today, because she does suffer, but she recovers. He is a very strong character, and the most beautiful thing is that he does not lose his essence.

How about the chemistry with Sebastián Rulli? Very good, Sebas is a professional actor, with many years of experience, and he is also a very good companion, he is the captain of this ship, our guide, who sets the example on set; He helps us all a lot in the production, I appreciate that he was the protagonist because I learn a lot from him. In the production there is an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendship.

How difficult has it been for you to rebuild after your separation? I think it was the opposite, because I discovered that I am stronger than I could think, because when something happens to you is when you have to get the strength and courage, and I never stopped, on the contrary, I gained momentum and said: ” From here I take an even bigger leap forward and towards what can do me good to continue building myself as a woman and a person ”, and I did that, I did not stop. Today, I am grateful for everything I have experienced, because that makes up the woman I am at this moment.

How do you feel in this new stage of your life? I am very well, I learned to eat better, to exercise more… And I feel much better, I improved my quality of life and I focused on being well; I think it also helps to surround yourself with people who give you positive energy and good things.

After all, a separation is not a failure, we all close and start cycles … This was part of the universe, and I neither feel bad nor think that I have failed, on the contrary, everything happens for something better and I have learned a lot about what I want and do not want in life. So, yes, I finished the year differently, but I think this year is even better.

Are you ready to give yourself a new chance in love? Clear! That will never be closed to me, I will never stop believing in love; of course I am more than open, with that illusion always.

What requirements must the leading man who wants to conquer you have now? He must be a one hundred percent honest man, respectful, a person that he admires and has beautiful feelings, hard-working, but basically that he is authentic and honest.

