Ice hockey player was slit his throat by the skate of a rival in the United States

In the accident that occurred in Connecticut, Teddy Balkind would have fallen to the ground while his rival passed over him, causing a cut on his neck.

A sporting match turned into a true tragedy when an ice hockey player was accidentally slit his throat by a rival’s skate at the collegiate tournament between St Luke and Brunswick School in the Greenwich district of Connecticut.

Teddy Balkind, 16, was seriously injured in the eyes of all the spectators of the game, including his own father. The teenager would have fallen to the ground between the struggle with his rivals one of Brunswick’s opponents passed the blade of the skate on Balkind’s neck.

The player was stabilized on the spot by medical staff and later transferred to Greenwich Hospital; However, the specialists could not save his life because the injury was too serious and the minor died during the surgery.

“Teddy radiated joy. Everyone loved being with him, “said Lynne Eyberg, Teddy’s godmother in a brief interview with the New Canaan Advertiser, adding:” There are no words right for this moment, and I know we will all support each other the best we can. ” .

The news that has transpired and keeps sports lovers in shock that during the last day of the National Hockey League (NHL), they paid tribute to Balkind by showing his photograph on the big screen and ask for a minute of silence for the young athlete.

The teenager has been described by his friends as a charismatic and energetic person as he showed himself on his social networks as a lover of ice hockey, mountain biking, but he had also managed to stand out in the field of art with his participation in the school activities was recognized for “the best work of art of the week.”

After the disturbing tragedy the school issued a statement in which it stated “We lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are shocked as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s only focus at this time is taking care of our devastated community. “

