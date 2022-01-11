In a micro bikini with rings, Livia Brito lies down to sunbathe and shows off her statuesque figure

Since last year Livia brito She has been very satisfied with the success of the soap opera she starred in, “The soulless one”, which today stops airing in the United States. But she does not stop pleasing her more than six million followers in Instagram with sexy photos; the most recent ones have caused a sensation and show her on the beach, wearing an original micro bikini whose threads are supported by rings. Lying on a bunk and without forgetting her dark glasses, the Cuban actress showed off her perfect tan to the fullest.

Livia maintains that statuesque figure by exercising daily, and in a video she shared she appears performing her routines on various devices, wearing one of the girdles from her own line, the success of which has encouraged her to continue with her role as an entrepreneur.

Although Livia has not yet announced what her next project will be on television, she is combining her career as an actress with that of a sportswear model, being the image of a well-known brand, which she promotes in many of her posts from Instagram; In addition, he publishes content (mostly humorous) on his channel of Youtube.

