In front of the mirror: Kimberly Loaiza gives us a landscape as only she knows

The Mexican influencer and singer Kimberly loaiza 24 years old is one of the most followed figures on the social network where he accumulates more than 32 million followers from all latitudes. From there she shares photos of her best looks, her work, her travels and her best family moments.

Kimberly Loaiza. Source: instagram @ kimberly.loaiza

Now, Kimberly loaiza He detonated the network by publishing several of his postcards in which he appears posing in front of a mirror while wearing a white micro bikini with golden chains that highlight his figure as a result of his perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition.

Immediately fans of Kimberly loaiza They reacted and the post quickly reached more than two million likes and thousands of comments from fans and colleagues highlighting her beauty and talent. In addition to being a mother and a singer, the brunette is a great YouTuber and TikToker and therefore has a great fandom.

In recent days, fans of Kimberly loaiza They emulated the trailer for a bioseries of hers to draw attention to the streaming content platform Netflix and to get on with it. The video that quickly went viral on the network was called ‘Kimberly Loaiza: the movie’.

“This trailer for a Kim fan account is trend # 4, imagine if it was real and Netflix took it out,” wrote a Twitter user while others supported the idea of ​​the fans and went directly to the platform making a desperate request: “Netflix, hopefully soon.”