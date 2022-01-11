In the midst of the economic crisis, the Cuban Government mobilized 85 entities and companies to build the Fidel Castro Center

The Cuban authorities hired some 85 companies and entities to create the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, a large-scale work whose investment did not stop despite the acute economic crisis that the Island is going through, reported the state newspaper Granma.

When Fidel Castro entered Havana 63 years ago, the Cuban authorities, led by Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and head of its Ideological Department, held a political act to honor the participating entities.

Among the most prominent, according to Polanco Fuentes, the Office of the Historian of Havana was found, headed by the late Eusebio Leal, who “was aware of the work until the last moment of his life.”

Built in just three years, the works of the Fidel Castro Center were carried out by some 300 workers from state and private companies, among which there were 14 creative groups, two of them in the form of Non-Agricultural Cooperative, and a plastic artist.

During the political act, in which a new edition of the book was presented One Hundred Hours with Fidel, Polanco Fuentes highlighted the role of various ministries in carrying out the work, especially the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) and the Ministry of the Armed Forces (MINFAR).

Other institutions recognized by the Cuban authorities in the political act They were the José Martí National Library, the National Botanical Garden, the University of Havana and the La Colmenita theater company.

Despite the fact that Fidel Castro he left as a will and law that “monuments, busts, statues, commemorative plaques should not be erected in his memory and other similar forms of tribute, “the Cuban authorities have not respected the dictator’s request.

On January 5, in the Cienfuegos community La Parra was inaugurated a sculpture in homage to Castro’s 1969 visit to that site.

The sculpture is “an energetic arm that emerges from the earth, whose half-open hand holds a pencil that will draw dreams come true. over the years, and on the olive green sleeve it shows the degree of Commander in chief, pointing all to the southwest. In the direction where Fidel envisioned the socio-economic development of the area “, explained the sculptor Juan García Cruz explained to Miguel Diaz-Canel the last December.

This week the regime also inaugurated another work coinciding with the date of its entry into Havana in 1959 in the Civil Defense Staff of the capital.