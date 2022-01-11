In the United States, a pig’s heart is successfully transplanted into a person | Health | Magazine

The US Food and Drug Administration had given emergency clearance for the surgery.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine announced that the first transplant of a pig heart to a person was successfully performed at its medical center.

In a statement, the institution explained that it was a 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease and that this was the only option for survival after being ineligible for the traditional transplant. The pig heart had been genetically modified.

Patient David Bennett is fine three days later. The man had stated that it was his last option and was hoping to get out of bed after recovering.

The US Food and Drug Administration had given emergency authorization for the surgery in order to save the patient’s life.

“This was a revolutionary surgery and it brings us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis. There just aren’t enough human donor hearts available to fill the long list of potential recipients, “said Dr. Bartley P. Griffith, transplant manager.

Doctor Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, professor of surgery at the institution, explained that this was the culmination of years of research and that the procedure provided valuable information to help the medical community. The specialist established the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program with Griffith.

The institution specified that xenotransplantation also has the possibility of unleashing a dangerous immune response to immediate rejection of the organ, although it could potentially save thousands of lives. This type of process was done for the first time in the 80s but was abandoned in the face of a failed case.

“Before consenting to receive the transplant, Mr. Bennett, the patient, was fully informed of the risks of the procedure and that the procedure was experimental with unknown risks and benefits. He had been admitted to the hospital more than six weeks earlier with a life-threatening arrhythmia and was hooked up to a heart-lung machine, “it added.

The genetically modified pig was provided by the Revivicor company and the heart had been removed the morning of surgery and preserved in a machine. In addition, a drug with an experimental compound made by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals was used. (I)