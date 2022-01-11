Interventional radiology for the benefit of cancer patients in Puerto Rico

Dr. Manuel Pérez, directs the radiology services of the Hospital Metro Pavía de Santurce.

Doctor Manuel Pérez González from the Pavia-Santurce hospital.

For some years now, interventional diagnostic radiology has been implemented, through which it is intended to identify and treat abnormalities discovered in the pectoral area.

This procedure has been practiced for more than a hundred years, and has contributed to the detection of inflammatory diseases of the chest such as tuberculosis and to the identification of tumor lesions in the lungs.

In Puerto Rico the doctor Manuel Pérez González from the Pavia hospital -Santurce, ensures that “interventional radiology has been a step forward in which, once the abnormality on a conventional x-ray, CT or other studies, we can intervene the patient by performing the diagnostic biopsy and participating in the management ”.

Pérez González is the father of three children and to date he maintains a marriage that he treasures together with his wife, who has accompanied him in his work as a health professional in constant service.

To his credit as a professional he has many academic achievements, but the most important, according to those who know him, is direct and constant attention with patients, a devotion that has led him to earn the affection of colleagues and family.

Most of his studies were carried out in Puerto Rico, and he only left its borders to specialize in vascular radiology and special procedures in Philadelphia, to later return and reap successes and studies in his native Puerto Rico.

His passion is focused on demonstrating the effectiveness of his specialty against diagnoses as aggressive as cancer, since he has been able to observe during his long professional career that early detection is vital when making clinical decisions.

In defense of your passion for radiology

Unlike procedures such as conventional radiology and tomography, interventional radiology uses the images obtained in real time as a guide, to start the extraction of the tumor and thus perform the corresponding analyzes.

Pérez assures that initially, lung tumors manifest as a mass without calcification that can appear on the image as small nodules which are followed specifically for a certain time, and if there are no changes in size in at least 2 years, this follow-up is suspended when it is ruled out as a malignant tumor.

Fortunately, the level of radiation that is handled in the procedure is relatively low, which is why it does not pose an imminent risk to patients, on the contrary: early detection of lung cancer allows treatment to be more effective compared to a patient whose disease has already reached a higher stage.

The doctor assures that the risks of dying during the intervention are very low, however, the percentage is not zero; It depends on the general health condition of the patient and the condition that he suffers. It also highlights that each intervention carried out has first undergone a study on the risks and benefits that the procedure can mean for the patient. “If the benefit is much greater than the risk, the mortality of the procedures will always be low,” he concluded.

This type of study is one of the most recent in medicine, since the first procedures were started in the fifties, which is why the benefits revolutionized medicine and the impact was reflected in the use of procedures minimally invasive.

Another benefit, indicated by the expert, is reflected in the costs and its effectiveness for both the patient and the health system.

In another point in favor referred by the specialist, this indicates that this specialty and its techniques are favorable for the individualization of the patient’s treatment, since many times a procedure cannot be written in the books, but having the equipment, the experience and the creativity of the specialist is achieved to obtain a result.

See the full interview:

Interventional radiology and its contribution to other pathologies

He recalled that interventional radiology participates in different medical disciplines associated with vascular and non-vascular problems, that is, as long as the patient can be supported with non-invasive procedures related to their condition.

In summary, interventional radiology procedures work hand in hand with interventional cardiology, oncologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, neurosurgeons, and nephrologists.

“In general, the radiologist has the training to perform all these procedures, however, the aforementioned specialists are experts in their area and many of them have specialized in the procedures,” he said.

Professional training and future in Puerto Rico

The projection on the Island, according to radiology specialists, is that invasive procedures have been replaced by procedures thanks to interventional radiology. As well as, it is known that by 2007 in Puerto Rico patients had 6 professionals in the area and that by 2021 there are already 16.

For this reason, he predicts a promising future for this discipline, since the benefits of this practice are a certainty for patients and their recovery.