“It was to fight or stay to die”: This was the agonizing moments during the fire in the Bronx | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

you have to bundle up soon,we will see the prognosis of thefull week, but fornow back to you.factor: of these temperaturesFreezers require thatlet’s keep the home warm,but let’s be careful asit was a portable heater thein the bronx this sunday. 17people, mostly children,They lost their lives.there are dozens of hospitalized.Alejandro Condis has us theinformation about what thetragedy has made and has inmourning at the foot.Alejandro: the fatal flames andblack smoke covered in mourningthis 19-story building in thebronx.a survivor, afteran electric heater in thethird floor will unleash thefire killing 17,>> all black, you couldn’t …Alejandro: account that calledhis daughters to say goodbye.>> I thought that was the last one,that I couldn’t go on.walk away from your window in thejudgment 15 is was the panorama.until the firefighters arrivedto rescue her.leave the building.Alejandro: people knew howpoetry, this fire died 17dead people, includingeight children. a compy ofcleaning up new york isremoving the rubble and wetell what they foundinside this building>> debris, water and everythinglet it be what he put onBlack, from the smoke, from what I knowqueó. is what we arewatching, and the broken windowsup to the 12th floor.Alejandro: What floor are you on?working?>> going through all the floors.Alejandro: I sing timecarry those areas?>> is unpredictablebecause we are starting, nowe know that we are going topresent on the way.Alejandro: The families have notbeen able to return?>> not at all, those who haveentered, they have entered with thecop.>> the most terrible can you seea but already dead.Alexander: .a neighbor is already consideratelike an hero>> help firefighters toraise the hose through theglad, because all that wassmoke.firefighters who weresuffocating.Alejandro: the door of theapartment where thefire was from thing and I don’t knowclosed some even though the flamesdid not spread much, i thedangerous black smoke that affectedmore than 60 people.>> another person who saw thefourth floor, they saw him bringingalso dead and lifeless, II grabbed it around 10 andwe count out.>> at this time of night, 15people were battlingfor their lives in hospitals in thebronx.the authorities have not given