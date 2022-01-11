Jailyne Ojeda turns 24 and shows off her great rear with black underwear

The model and influencer Jailyne Ojeda has long tablecloths, since this January 9 turns 24 and did not want to pass the opportunity to share with his almost 14 million followers on Instagram a sensual image, where he boasts un sexy black bikini, showing her shapely butt.

The influencer Mexican published three photos on his Instagram account, where she wears a black bikini with silver applications.

His sneakers match his sexy attire. The young model is styled with two ponytails, which are braided and she wears pearls throughout her hair.

Images to celebrate your 24 years

“Your girl turns 24 today”Jailyne Ojeda wrote along with the photos she posted on her Instagram account.

The pictures were taken in front of his luxurious jacuzzi, where Ojeda appears standing showing off his sexy clothes.

Behind her and at the height of her head hangs the number 24 formed with silver balloons, referring to her birthday.

In one of the photographs, she appears sitting on the edge of the jacuzzi, which in the same way you can see her sculptural body,

Show off your huge rear as a birthday celebration

In another image, Jailyne Ojeda appears sitting on the edge of the jacuzzi, posing on her back, revealing her enormous rear, which covers only part with the black thong she wears, leaving very little to the imagination.

The photos have more than 407,000 likes in less than 7 hours after they were published.

Ojeda is one of the celebrities who has the most activity on her social networks, especially on Instagram, where she has received a series of congratulations on her 24th birthday.

“Happy Birthday. Happy Birthday beautiful. Happy birthday my love linda love you“Are some of the congratulations that his followers sent him.

Which shows that the Mexican is very popular on the social network, where the influencer also loves to post daring photos and videos, to show off her curvy body.

He loves to show off his butt

The Mexican model and influencer has been characterized by share daring images on her Instagram account, where we can see her wearing very tight clothes, with transparency, daring lingerie and bikinisEither just for the fun of posing or when on vacation.

But undoubtedly one of the parts that he loves to show his more than 14 million followers is his well-formed rear, as in the image that showed some items from his clothing line, where he shows off his butt.

