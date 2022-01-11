Jenni Rivera’s daughter reveals alleged threat she received from Juan Rivera’s wife | Famous

The dispute between the Rivera continues and on the night of this Monday, January 10, Jenicka Lopez insisted that she was threatened by Brenda, the wife of Juan rivera.
Jenicka López reveals the alleged threats she received
The 24-year-old used Twitter again to reveal the threats that, according to her, she received in the middle of the family conflict that has broken out as a result of the accusations that his half sister Chiquis made towards his uncles Rosie and Juan Rivera.
“Tomorrow (Tuesday 11th) I have an important day and I won’t pay any more attention to it, but I know we are safe and taking precautions“, he assured and then revealed the supposed message he received from his uncle’s wife.
“Word for word from Brenda: ‘You should be scared, I want to go find you and fuck you to show you a little respect, ungrateful Nina. ‘”
In a final tweet, Jenicka López clarified that she is not falsifying anything regarding this issue: ” I would not lieespecially when it comes to death and threats. “
Juan Rivera denies alleged threats
In the press conference that Juan Rivera offered on the afternoon of Monday 10 in Los Angeles, he denied the alleged threats that his niece Jenicka López accused on Twitter.
In addition, he challenged the young woman and her four brothers (Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael and Johnny) to report him along with his wife Brenda: “For them to say that we threatened them, it is very strong. Don’t say it on social media, go to the police“, said the also singer.
” File a claim and restraining order against my wife and my children if we did it, “he asked,” please, networks is not everything in life and do not want to raise false“.
He said that with Jenicka López he has “a year” that does not speak: “We have no need to threaten anyone.”
He also mentioned that on the night of January 5, Chiquis allegedly spoke with his daughter Marina and called her “‘bitch'”. That upset his wife.
“My old woman got hot like an egg,” Juan said and Brenda allegedly claimed Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter.
“Too raised her voice to Brenda“, he pointed out about the supposed telephone conversation that his wife had with Chiquis.
Juan Rivera assured that later he spoke with his niece and that he even “gave him permission” to record the conversation: “To me he did not disrespect me, he did not yell at me“, He said.
He urged Chiquis to use that conversation to report him and his family if there was any threat on their part.
