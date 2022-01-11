Jenni Rivera’s mother finally speaks in the middle of the family lawsuit over the singer’s fortune | Famous

The Rivera matriarch speaks out amid the conflict
Since last May it became known that Johnny López, Jenni Rivera’s youngest son, requested a financial review Regarding her mother’s two companies and that alleged mismanagement was speculated, Mrs. Rosa Saavedra established a position.
The matriarch defended the work of her children Rosie, who was in charge of the companies, and Juan Rivera, who was an employee in one of them, being in charge of the production of music and events.
“If they are doing an audit, if it is Johnny, Jenni’s son, the youngest, it is because he is forced to spend all his money, because they are waiting for more money to continue spending, “declared Doña Rosa in June 2021.
But this Sunday, January 9, she published a forceful message on her Facebook page where she warned that her fingers “do not hurt” to block those who attack her.
Jenni Rivera’s mother has been the subject of harsh criticism since this scandal erupted with the Chiquis indictment. There are who They point out that she has not put the family at peace impartially. Today there are strong cross accusations between his children and even some of his grandchildren.
” I am not willing to receive insults. I will block them “, warned Doña Rosa in the message she published,” I was noticing that there are dead that revive“.
” They didn’t even love Chiquis because they were jealous of her ha ha ha, “he accused,” now make a caravan with someone else’s hat. It’s worth grabbing fame, you need it for your business, but they were never really there when Jenni was absent, Not a tear was there. “
Doña Rosa warns that she has no qualms about blocking those who insult her
Juan has defended himself by demanding evidence, but also, Ayana Rivera, one of Lupillo’s daughters, accused him of being “a drug addict.”
This caused Rosa Saavedra to be criticized. Users of social networks have accused her of not making the attempt to have a truce among her family and smoke the pipe of peace.
“I’ve (been) blocking”, said in her Facebook message about the actions she has taken regarding the accusations to which she has been subjected in these days.
“My fingers don’t hurt to do it,” he warned, “thanks for reading me. Good morning to those who appreciate me. Hugs and blessings.”
Doña Rosa Saavedra’s words are the first since this family conflict escalated to the levels at which it is now.
He mentioned that he resorted to an “alternative medicine” treatment, but did not specify his illnesses. She recently had covid-19 and has required medical attention on previous occasions due to problems with her blood pressure.
