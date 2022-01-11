Jennifer Lopez recovers the poncho as a January essential

Jennifer Lopez was in Spain. But it was seen and unseen. Don’t let fans be surprised if they didn’t find out, as he didn’t do it for any show or concert. The versatile artist was last Wednesday at the Canary Islands to record his next film ‘The Mother’, and with it he returned to Los Angeles. A contagion outbreak in the team made filming impossible. On Sunday the Hollywood star was already in Los Angeles and looking great, as always. Jennifer Lopez wore the poncho that she had not been able to release in the Canary Islands with some 90s jeans for her date with Ben Affleck. He showed us that to sweep away with a groundbreaking winter look this 2022 you have to open up to everyone knitwear possible.

We love knitted sweaters, but nothing draws more attention in the ‘street style’ than a poncho. Especially if it’s one as pretty as Jennifer Lopez’s. His design white with black jacquard print and her swan neck mesmerized us. Its low with fringes It reminded us of the wool version of the feather ornaments that hang on trend shirts and skirts this season. His garment, although fashionable, is totally timeless.

Jennifer Lopez she made her flared star knit garment dialogue with her flare jeans. The combination of volumes clearly stylized her figure. Got the effect kilometer legs when putting on platform ankle boots and stiletto heels.

Ben Affleck, 49, was right up there with his girl. The actor looked stylish in a navy blue shirt and dark jeans and matching jacket when they ventured out of the parking lot for a weekend walk. ‘Bennifer’ had perfectly coordinated her styling – by chance or with all the intention in the world – once again.

With his spectacular poncho, Jennifer Lopez didn’t need any coat. It is a 2×1. He wore a white men’s shirt underneath that he wore without his knitwear at a restaurant. In case of being cold, JLo could have kept the poncho on without a problem. His design vintage elevate any outfit.

Jenny’s strained hair in a ponytail was without a doubt the best hairstyle she could choose for her look. It allowed you to fully admire your retro garment.

Another great expert trick from Jennifer Lopez, who at 52 continues to look better with each passing day, was to choose a mini size bag. So he had everything at hand and was able to unwrap with his sleeveless garment.

