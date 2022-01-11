Jesús Mendoza and Los Catrines: this is how the singer was after being assaulted and beaten with a pistol in California | United States | USA | US | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Jesús Mendoza and Los Catrines had to suspend the concert that they were going to give last Saturday, January 8 in California, U.S, because minutes before, when his entire group was heading to the compound, he suffered a violent robbery with firearms included, for which phones, wallets and some instruments were lost.

In addition, in the assault on US soil, in which many material things were lost, the members of the band and he himself suffered strong blows that left them very badly. The singer was even bleeding from his head as a result of the blows he received from the pistol of one of the robbers.

Jesús Mendoza and his band were assaulted in the United States prior to a concert. (Photo: Jesús Mendoza / Instagram).

JESÚS MENDOZA AND THE THEFT IN THE UNITED STATES

As soon as the assault ended and the local police arrived to do the investigations and reports of the case, the singer published a video on his social networks, with which he gave details of everything that had happened when they were on their way to give a show in Tracy.

“Unfortunately, we just got mugged in Tracy, California. They hit me twice on the head. There were several of us, but they came with guns and we couldn’t do much. Thank God we did not lose our lives. They took phones, wallets and instruments ”, were some words from ‘El Rayo’

It is in this video that the 29-year-old singer shows how his head was after the blows he received during the robbery and, indeed, he is affected and bleeding, like his other colleagues, who also had blows on their faces.

JESÚS MENDOZA AND THE CATRINES SUSPEND THEIR PRESENTATION

Due to the scare that all the members experienced, it was decided to suspend the concert in Tracy and, with the same video, Jesús Mendoza apologized to all the people who were waiting to listen to his songs and have fun for a while in this complicated situation.

“To all the people of Tracy we apologize, but I think that what we want most at this time is to be calm and with our loved ones,” said the singer.

This is how Jesús Mendoza ended after being assaulted in the United States before performing a show. (Photo: Instagram).

JESÚS MENDOZA RECEIVES MEDICAL ATTENTION AFTER THE ASSAULT

