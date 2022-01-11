Juan Reynoso Guzmán surrenders at the feet of Charly Rodríguez, Erik Lira and Uriel Antuna in Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso Guzmán was satisfied with the role of the reinforcements in Cruz Azul’s victory and surrendered at their feet.

Cruz Azul managed to prevail with authority in the victory against Tijuana 2-0 with goals from Charly Rodríguez and Rafael Baca, but the most relevant was the debut of players such as former Rayados, Erik Lira and Uriel Antuna.

In the absence of Alejandro Mayorga and Cristian Tabó being able to count on their first minutes under the orders of the Peruvian coach, the new soccer players who saw their first minutes on the field with the cement shirt more than met expectations.

Reynoso’s happiness was such that in a press conference he did nothing more than highlight the importance of the arrival of Mexican players to the institution of Machine and that they debuted both in the club and in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

“The boys made a pretty big effort, that’s why it has double merit. We are left with the victory prize and knowing that there are many things to improve,” began Juan Reynoso Guzmán.

“The assessment is that it is never easy to debut in a team like this and even less with little training. I saw them quite well, but it takes work and minutes in official games. The truth that they fajaron. Charly held us for 70 minutes and gave us air with all the casualties that we presented. I keep the effort and commitment of the boys, “Reynoso said.

Finally, he advanced: “They had a few days of work, but the team competed and well. We saw ourselves superior. We have the illusion that the center-back and someone who is at the top will come. We have to express it with the day to day. settle for a good debut ”.