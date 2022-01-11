Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their relationship with passionate photographs | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- It seems that after his divorce with Kim Kardashian, the rapper Kanye West managed to recover emotionally to give love another chance with actress Julia Fox, with whom he was photographed in New York recently.

And although the two met on December 31, the celebrities already gave their first interview together, which included a photographic production that was described as “passionate” for the great intimacy they managed to convey.

For her part, Julia Fox was the first to confirm your romance with the interpreter of “Mercy” during a report for the magazine Interview, with whom he currently works, in addition to explaining that he met the rapper in Miami during New Year’s Eve and that between them a “instant connection”.

While the photo session that was published in the aforementioned medium, the actress appears with a look in the style of the 2000s, because she wears pants at the hip, long gloves, rectangular dark glasses and black boots that combine with her entire outfit .

Fox narrated how it was that he met Kanye West and according to narrated, they saw each other for the first time during a party on December 31 in Miami, to later travel to New York, even He mentioned that since then they have not separated from each other.

“The connection was instantaneous. It’s a lot of fun to surround yourself with their energy. Kanye made me and my friends laugh and dance the night away, ”said the 31-year-old actress.

In the same interview, the famous woman explained that the photo session took place in a hotel in “The Big Apple”, where West reserved one of the suites to fill it with all kinds of clothes from the best designers, a surprise that managed to move her now partner.

“After dinner, he had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. I had a whole hotel suite full of clothes, “he said.

It was any girl’s dream come true. It was like a true Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got everything ready on time … who does something like that for a second date? Or for the first! ”, He expressed.

Kanye West, known as Ye, had other relationships amid his divorce with businesswoman Kim Kardashian, since he was previously linked with the Russian model Irina Shayk, although they showed that it was only a fleeting romance, he was even linked with another model, Vinetria, 22 years old.

And now, everything seems to indicate that the rapper is serious with Julia Fox, with whom apparently has a pretty strong bond for which he would do other romantic details such as filling an entire suite with designer clothes to surprise his girlfriend.