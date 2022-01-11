Kate Middleton highlights Princess Diana’s ring in one of her new official photos

This past Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate middleton, turned 40 and on the occasion of this special date Kensington Palace published some images in which George’s mother, Charlotte and Louis are shown in three new photographs, where he opts for a natural look with light makeup.

The three images, where the one who will one day be Queen of England is shown posing, were captured by the photographer Paolo roversison, at Kew Gardens in November 2021. These include a nod to her late mother-in-law, Diana of Wales.

Dressed in models by designer Alexander McQueen, Kate Middleton wore in the outstanding images that belonged to her husband’s mother, the prince william from England. In addition, according to what has transpired in British newspapers such as the Daily Mirror, the Duchess of Cambridge wore jewelry donated by her own Queen isabel II, in the red outfit.

The portraits will be exhibited in the National Portrait Gallery of London within the sample “Coming Home “ They will also be exhibited in Berkshire, where Kate Middleton grew up, in St Andrews, where she met the prince, and in Anglesey, her first conjugal home.

Two of the photographs are in black and white, where Kate is seen wearing a white tulle dress that leaves her shoulders bare, with sleeves that end in ties. The ring that wears belonged to Lady Di, a Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds, which also becomes the protagonist. As for the earrings, she wears pearls that were also the property of her late mother-in-law. These are the Collingwood earrings, which Diana received as a wedding gift and which she wore on numerous occasions.

One of three images published in honor of the 40th birthday of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. (Paolo Roversi)

Photographer Roversi is known for his work in the world of fashion. The 74-year-old Italian-born artist has been a regular contributor to ‘Vogue’ and ‘Vanity Fair’, and has photographed advertising campaigns for Valentino, Dior or Yves Saint Laurent, among others.

He shared the following message on his Instagram account along with one of the photos he captured: “Happy birthday Kate! Happy to have photographed the Duchess of Cambridge for the @nationalportraitgallery on the occasion of her 40th birthday. “