Klay Thompson returned to play after 941 days in the Warriors victory

Klay Thompson played again this Sunday with the Golden State Warriors after overcome two serious injuries and 941 days after his last meeting with the team of the NBA.

Thompson was part of the starting fifth in the game that faced the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Y received a huge standing ovation by the public present in the Chase Center from San Francisco.

To round out the joy of the Warriors fans, Thompson hit a basket on the first offensive action of his team in this meeting.

The player had confirmed on saturday what his expected return to NBA this would happen Sunday.

“I hate using the phrase ‘I can’t wait’ because I like to be present in my life but I CAN’T WAIT to play in front of our fans again, “Thompson said in a message posted on the Warriors’ official Twitter account.

Three-time NBA champion with the Warriors being part of one of the most legendary teams in the league, Thompson last played on June 13, 2019 in the sixth game of the Finals that would end up crowning the Toronto Raptors.

That day began his ordeal of injuries: first the anterior cruciate ligament was torn and then it broke the achilles tendon.

Those two serious injuries left him without playing in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons.

Considered as one of the deadliest shooters in NBA history, Thompson now reinforces some Warriors who, after being left out of the Playoffs in the last two years, are now one of the best teams in the league.

