Know the relationship between them and that will benefit your health

In our kitchens, grape never missing. Either naturally (in clusters) or in liquid form (wines for cooking or drinking). Everything is used from this fruit, even the branches that sustain it. It encloses a world of healthy properties, which are advancing unstoppably towards other novel uses, from cosmetics to pharmaceuticals.

The composition of the grapes may vary slightly depending on the type of white or black grapes. In general, their contribution in carbohydrates is greater than in other fruits, so they provide a lot of energy, points out the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN). They are easily assimilated carbohydrates such as glucose, fructose, sucrose, dextrose and levulose.

As for his Nutritional value, grapes are rich in phenolic compounds, highlighting stilbenes (resveratrol) and flavonoids. Some specialists indicate that both black grapes and red wine have a higher amount of phytonutrients than other grape and wine varieties.

Health benefits of eating grapes

Grapes have important benefits for our health. A team of researchers from the David Geffen School of Medicine of the University of California, has found evidence showing that eating this fruit can increase the diversity of the intestinal biome and also reduce cholesterol levels in the blood. In his article published in the magazine Nutrients, the group describes experiments in which they fed volunteers grape powder for four weeks.

Previous research has already shown that eating certain fruits, such as apples and grapes, can promote blood vessel health because they contain polyphenols, which are antioxidants. Eating these fruits also lowers blood sugar and blood pressure levels. And in some cases, consuming polyphenols has been shown to reduce inflammation, a contributing factor to heart disease. In this new effort, the researchers looked at other possible health benefits of eating grapes.

Decrease in general cholesterol levels

To learn more about the possible positive health benefits, the group enlisted the help of 19 healthy adults. They each ate a special diet low in polyphenols and fiber for four weeks. Then each subject ate the same diet but with the addition of grape powder. The volunteers ingested 46 grams of powder per day, which is equivalent to two servings of grapes. The researchers collected stool, blood and urine samples from the volunteers during both stages of the experiment.

They found that after four weeks of eating the grape powder, all of the volunteers saw increases in the diversity of the gut biome. Previous research has shown that increasing the diversity of the gut biome it tends to be associated with a strong immune system. In particular, levels of the Akkermansia bacteria, which is known to have a positive impact on glucose levels and lipid metabolism, increased.

The researchers also found a decrease in general cholesterol levels 6.1% and a 5.9% drop in LDL. In addition, they found some steroid acids in the bile were reduced by 40.9%; Previous research has shown that they play a role in cholesterol metabolism.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms occur in case of illness and never self-medicate.





Read also

Rachel Saez





Read also

Drafting





Read also

Judith Vives