“Kooza”, a challenge to the physical capacity of Cirque Du Soleil artists

When it comes to talking about a Cirque Du Soleil show, adjectives such as high-flown, magical, impressive, are not able to define what the person who has the opportunity to enjoy it experiences.

This is because the physical capacity of the artists who are part of “Kooza”, of this circus group based in Canada, show simply extraordinary capacities.

This assembly began its series of presentations this weekend in its tent installed in Punta Cana, east of the Dominican Republic, and will continue until next April 10, in functions from Friday to Sunday.

The show begins with the character called the Innocent, who tries to fly a kite, without succeeding, as if looking for illusion, the magic that life must have, something that with the marvel of this montage, he will gradually achieve.

The traditional circus numbers, such as tightrope walkers, clowns or jugglers, are located in this show at another level, reaching extremes of skills that surprise the most demanding spectator.

Creativity is added to the physical abilities to carry out the artifacts in which the stunts were performed, exceptional works of engineering.

Although each of the numbers had its highlight, the acrobats who performed the maneuvers on a rotating piece, it was the most extreme moment.

With complete control of the physics, the great artifact was moved by the artists themselves, who performed maneuvers capable of taking the breath away from the audience, who applauded each of the “Kooza” moments.

The show was also nuanced by live music by a band of instrumentalists and a singer, capable of bringing emotion to the moments experienced by circus artists.

This production, directed by David Shiner, was released on April 19, 2007 in Montreal, Canada. The show, which has been enjoyed by around 7.5 million people, explores themes such as loneliness and the sacred by bringing together two circus traditions: acrobatic performances and the art of clowns.

With 50 floor artists, Kooza has a colorful mix that highlights the most buffoonish humor.

