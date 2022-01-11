Kylian Mbappé receives regrettable death threat

Paris France.
Regrettable. The young forward Kylian Mbappé, star of Paris Saint Germain and from the French National Team, he has received a death threat.
As reported by Le Parisien, the death threat for the French crack was given in a mural that he has in his honor in Bondy, the town where he grew up.
At the place people came to stain him and he left a very bad taste message: “Mbappé, you’re dead”, those were the words that left the French crack.
The threat appears in the mural that was a tribute to Nike, the brand that dresses him, when he turned 21 years old.
In it there is a drawing of Mbappé as a child sleeping with a ball, one of Kylian with the shirt of the French team and a phrase that defines him: “Love your dreams and they will love you back.”
In addition to the crack of PSG, Sylvine Thomassin, who is running for mayor of Bondy at the end of the month, has also received serious insults on the mural itself.
It should be noted that Mbappé is among rumors of a possible departure from Paris Saint Germain, a team with which he did not want to renew and it is speculated that he may arrive at Real Madrid in this same winter market, something that the fans are not entirely happy with. .