Kylian Mbappé receives regrettable death threat

Regrettable. The young forward Kylian Mbappé, star of Paris Saint Germain and from the French National Team, he has received a death threat.

As reported by Le Parisien, the death threat for the French crack was given in a mural that he has in his honor in Bondy, the town where he grew up.

At the place people came to stain him and he left a very bad taste message: “Mbappé, you’re dead”, those were the words that left the French crack.

The threat appears in the mural that was a tribute to Nike, the brand that dresses him, when he turned 21 years old.

In it there is a drawing of Mbappé as a child sleeping with a ball, one of Kylian with the shirt of the French team and a phrase that defines him: “Love your dreams and they will love you back.”