La Rioja, third community with the highest perception of mental well-being

20.6 percent of the Spanish population has symptoms of moderate depression, according to Aegon’s IV Health and Lifestyle Study, which also reveals that women are the most likely to experience symptoms compatible with depression, in addition to people in the age range of 26 to 40.

The study, published on the occasion of the world day to combat depression that is celebrated on January 13 on a sample of 1,600 interviews, finds that 25 percent of women present moderate depressive symptoms compared to 16.4 percent of those mens.

Regarding age, the survey confirms that the most favorable age ranges to present these symptoms are the one that goes from 26 to 40 years, followed by 18 to 25 and over 65 years.

Factors such as the economic or family situation also cause emotional stability to falter. According to the study, Spaniards perceive their emotional health worse than their physical, and score the first with 6.7 on a scale of one to 10 while the second exceeds the notable (7.1).

By autonomous communities, the respondents from the Community of Madrid, Navarra and Castilla-La Mancha are those who score the lowest for their emotional health, all of them with 6.4, three tenths less than the national average.

In addition, Madrid and Navarra are where the most respondents indicate that their emotional health has worsened in the last year, both hovering around 50 percent compared to the Balearic Islands, where only 22 percent believe that their psychological state has worsened in recent months .

And the communities that obtain the highest marks in terms of perception of psychological well-being are Murcia (7.2), Asturias and La Rioja (7.1) and Aragón, Catalonia, Extremadura and the Canary Islands, with seven points.

According to the Aegon study, 54 percent of the people who declare themselves to be in worse mental health state that this has affected their daily activities, while it has not done so for 14 percent. Young people who suffer from network addiction are also susceptible to depression.

According to the IAB Spain Social Networks Study 2021, more than 11 percent of young people who abuse social networks endanger their mental health and present low self-esteem, constant search for perfectionism, lack of contact with reality and social isolation that can lead to anxiety and depression.

To address addictions in young people, the Brain 360 Institute proposes non-invasive brain stimulation, in combination with psychological intervention. According to this Institute, 35 percent of patients with depression are drug resistant but could benefit from this non-invasive technique. On the occasion of the world day, the Institute has presented a preventive guide to detect depression in adolescents.