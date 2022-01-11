Laureano Ortega signs, on behalf of the regime, an agreement to integrate Nicaragua into China’s “New Silk Road”

A month after resuming relations with China, this January 10, prior to the inauguration, the Nicaraguan dictator, Daniel Ortega with his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo, and his son Laureano Ortega Murillo, who serves as presidential adviser for Investments, Trade and International Cooperation held a meeting with an official delegation from the People’s Republic of China, led by Cao Jianming, the special envoy of President Xi Jinping and the first vice president of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

During the meeting, Laureano signed fourth “cooperation” agreements, including that of the New Silk Road with China, the megaproject of the Asian country, being a commercial network between Asia, Africa and Europe, it is known that more than 70 countries already are part of this initiative.

“We greet all fellow brothers of the delegation that has accompanied us, as I was saying, at a historic moment, why, because we have resumed, reestablished relations with the People’s Republic of China,” said Ortega during the meeting broadcast in the official media and on the agreement of the «New Silk Road», he added that «I want to assess how already, arriving the delegation have been working and was looking at the early harvest agreement to promote commercial exchange and the statement that we support the initiative of the strip and The Silk Road)”.

While Jianming expressed to Ortega and Murillo that he is pleased to attend his presidential inauguration as President Jinping’s envoy, “it is of the utmost importance to the development of the federations and appreciates their political decision to reestablish relations with the People’s Republic of China on the basis and One China principle, they congratulate you on being elected as president of the Republic of Nicaragua.

The reestablishment of relations between China and Nicaragua occurred 31 years after the Asian country, on November 6, 1990, decided to suspend its diplomatic relations with Nicaragua in protest of the recognition of Taiwan, which at that time was made by the government in charge. of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro.

On December 9, 2021, Ortega Foreign Minister Denis Moncada officially reported the severance of relations with Taiwan: “The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that there is only one China in the world. The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, ”Moncada read the official statement.

Seated from left to right, Laureano Ortega Murillo and Cao Jianming, the special envoy of President Xi Jinping and the first vice president of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. THE PRESS / TAKEN FROM 19 DIGITAL

The other agreements

In addition to the New Silk Road agreement called “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua on cooperation within the framework of the Economic strip of the Silk Road and the Maritime Silk Road of the 21st century«, Laureano signed the following three agreements:

The Framework Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua (cooperation in general).

The Agreement between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua on the mutual exemption of visas for holders of diplomatic passports, service passports, and public or official affairs passports.

And the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua, on the establishment of the political consultation mechanism.

What is the New Silk Road?

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a project promoted by China that aims to form a set of maritime and rail links to strengthen the Asian giant’s connections on the continent and abroad.

Through what is also known as the New Silk Road, China seeks to build an infrastructure network spread over the five continents that can cost up to a trillion dollars and that consists of a network of roads, railways and ports that will improve trade connections between participating countries.

The project appeared in 2013 and was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, through which he takes up the idea of ​​rebuilding the ancient Silk Road. It seeks greater economic, cultural and political cooperation between the countries and regions that comprise it.

The project consists of a land route that will link China with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Moscow, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Europe through the Balkans until reaching Paris. Second, the initiative aims to reach Latin America, Africa and the Middle East through a sea route.

Specifically, the Belt and Road includes the construction of an interconnected freight transport route, the facilitation of customs matters, a multimodal transport – which links all the roads in the region -, the improvement of port infrastructure and facilities. civil air transport; as well as the connectivity of cross-border energy networks and the densification of fiber optic networks.

In June 2017, Panama became the first country in Latin America to join this initiative. Later, Costa Rica (2018), El Salvador, Uruguay, Ecuador, Venezuela, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Cuba and Peru have been incorporated. Among the other Latin American and Caribbean countries that currently have Belt and Road agreements, the following stand out: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago.

For international specialists, the New Silk Road not only represents an attempt to increase the geopolitical and strategic influence of China, but also leads to the indebtedness of the recipient countries.

According to the independent journalism platform, Diálogo Chino, there are certain criticisms that revolve around the initiative. For example, there is concern about the debt burden that small economies take on when borrowing for such projects.