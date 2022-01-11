Learn about the physical exercise routine of Marco Antonio Solís’s wife

Cristy Solis is the wife of the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis and together they have been married for more than three decades. The stunning 50-year-old blonde is all the rage on social networks where she has already accumulated more than 300 thousand followers for her impressive looks doing fiscal activity and is trending among her fans and artists in the medium who cannot believe the incredible state of Cristy.

The truth is that the wife of Marco Antonio Solís has a statuesque physique to envy at 50 years of age and this is the result of the perseverance she has with physical exercise and also a good diet. Cristy Solís is very active in the gym where she does cardio, apparatus and takes boxing classes.

