Learn about the physical exercise routine of Marco Antonio Solís’s wife

Cristy Solis is the wife of the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis and together they have been married for more than three decades. The stunning 50-year-old blonde is all the rage on social networks where she has already accumulated more than 300 thousand followers for her impressive looks doing fiscal activity and is trending among her fans and artists in the medium who cannot believe the incredible state of Cristy.

The truth is that the wife of Marco Antonio Solís has a statuesque physique to envy at 50 years of age and this is the result of the perseverance she has with physical exercise and also a good diet. Cristy Solís is very active in the gym where she does cardio, apparatus and takes boxing classes.

Source: Instagram Cristy Solís

Definitely Cristy Solis He is also a nature lover. Enjoy walking, and riding a bike. In this way, he complements his days in the gym with these activities. When it comes to diet, Alison and Marla’s mother includes fruits, vegetables, and organic foods in her meals.

But everything is not rigorous for Solís’s wife, on some occasions I could see Cristy Solís enjoying not so healthy meals but she deserves it due to the great effort she makes in her daily routine. Recently, she shared in her stories of Instagram a postcard with some delicious pancakes.

Source: Instagram Cristy Solís

Finally, Cristy Solis She takes care of her body and her face with a good beauty routine and does not neglect any detail of her appearance, which makes her always look incredible and her posts are filled with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting her beauty and talent.