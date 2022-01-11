Liga MX fans destroyed Nacho Ambriz after Toluca’s defeat against Pumas

Pumas UNAM gave Nacho Ambriz a tough welcome as Toluca’s coach by beating them 5-0 and the fans destroyed him through Twitter.

January 11, 2022 · 17:09 hs

Pumas UNAM was blunt in Nacho Ambriz’s debut in Toluca after winning 5-0 with goals from José Melo (x2), Diogo Barbosa, Jorge Castro and Higor Meritao and the fans ended up destroying the Mexican coach on Twitter.

Those led by the Argentine coach Andrés Lillini had no mercy with the set of the Red Devils and they ended up dominating them during the game against the semifinalists of the previous edition of Liga MX.

Faced with this issue, the former coach of Huesca in Spain ended up receiving a harsh welcome on his return to technical management in Mexico and found himself one of the worst results on the day.

Once concluded, the Mexican coach received a series of criticisms and attacks through Twitter profiles with forceful messages in which they made fun of the Toluca footballers and Ambriz’s strategies.

In this way, Toluca faces the challenge of cleaning its image for the next round in the MX League in which they will face Santos Laguna on Sunday while waiting to add the first minutes in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.