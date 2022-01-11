link between hospital and residences

Emilio Casariego, head of the Internal Medicine Service of the Lucus Augusti Hospital in Lugo.

The Galician Society of Internal Medicine has endorsed the project of the Xunta de Galicia to create a direct link between nursing homes and hospitals through the figure of the internist. This project seeks to improve the care capacity of residences, through the creation of two figures, a professional from reference for each resident and family and the manager of socio-sanitary cases, who will usually be a nursing professional and who will link the social and health care that each user receives.

As pointed out Emilio Casariego, head of the Internal Medicine Service of the Lucus Augusti Hospital in Lugo and a member of the Galician Society of Internal Medicine, it is a “good idea that should be extend to other centers where patients with complex medical problems coexist ”.

Thus, it is calculated that 30 percent of 70-year-olds have about four simultaneous chronic pathologies, whose medical actions “are not always simple, it is necessary that there be a doctor accustomed -such as the specialist in Internal Medicine- to handle this type of multiple problems where several decompensated diseases are added, problems with polypharmacy, acute diseases are added, etc. . ”, They emphasize from the Galician Society of Internal Medicine.

In this way, with the creation of the figure of the internist medical liaison, residences can count on support and advice in situations of doubt, as well as the possibility of applying some telemedicine resources in making more complex decisions. Similarly, by being in more direct contact with the users of the residences, The liaison internist could organize face-to-face evaluations at the center in a regulated manner, since he knows the patients, and can also use the resources of the day hospital for short treatments or specific diagnostic evaluations.

It should be noted that, following the reform proposed by the Xunta, together with the link figure the electronic medical record will be implemented so that health personnel in senior centers and those in primary and hospital care have the same information.

At this point, Casariego has underlined that “as a whole, have differentiated care channels for patients with high healthcare needs it is positive for patients and also for the system, since care is more orderly and efficient. Logically it depends on how it is organized. It is not necessary to invest a lot of resources (material and human), but yes an orderly organization, with staff “.

Galician plan for residences

The strategic lines of the reform in the relationship between the health and social systems of Galicia proposes the creation of intermediary figures between health centers and patients and social health centers with a view to improving the care of the elderly in the region. In this way, the Xunta also proposes the implementation of the first intermediate care units for people who need specific care for a time, after being discharged from the hospital, but they should not be admitted to a residence.

Some measures that add to the creation of priority routes for access to the emergency room and day hospital for users, and the establishment of a “residence code” for 061, which will identify the calls that come from these centers.