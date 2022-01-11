Lionsgate opens television and film studios in Yonkers, New York – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The doors to the long-awaited Lionsgate Studios Yonkers officially opened Tuesday, bringing the complex one step closer to becoming the largest television and film production facility in the Northeast.

NEW YORK – The doors to the long-awaited Lionsgate Studios Yonkers officially opened Tuesday, taking the complex one step closer to becoming the largest television and film production facility in the Northeast.

Great Point Studios created Lionsgate Studios Yonkers to meet the demand for large studios in the New York City area. This campus is approximately 11 miles from downtown Manhattan and features filming sets, post-production facilities, screening rooms, office space, and more. It also offers services such as technicians and electricity, equipment, set assembly, restoration, outdoor catering, cleaning service, security and more.

Lionsgate Studios Yonkers is located on the Hudson River in downtown Yonkers, near the newly created Saw Mill River Plaza and the new Yonkers Metro North Railroad Station.

“With demand for new content greater than ever and a world-class studio space, we are pleased to partner with Great Point on the opportunity to become a primary tenant of Yonkers Studios,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in a release.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said the “state-of-the-art media complex will help complete the transformation of the Yonkers waterfront. Local business will benefit from the more than 1,000 people expected to work daily at the Yonkers waterfront. studies”.

In addition to the grand opening, Great Point Studios, a media-focused investment fund specializing in film and television infrastructure that is owned and operated by Lionsgate Studios, also revealed its over $ 500 million expansion plan and new long-term tenants. deadline for installation, which includes not only Lionsgate, but also Mediapro and Syracuse University.

The expansion will convert the location into a million-square-foot complex that will cost more than $ 500 million and will feature more 20,000-square-foot stages on a campus than any other facility in the Northeast.

The campus will include a total of eleven sound stages, the largest of which will be 30,000 square feet. It will also include parking for more than 750 cars and 100 trucks. The expansion of the additional stages and office space are already under construction and are scheduled to be completed in phases starting in September 2022 and expected to be completed in December 2023.





In addition to Lionsgate Studio Yonkers being the principal tenant of the campus, Mediapro, a global audiovisual company, also signed a long-term agreement to be a key tenant on the site.

“Mediapro recently expanded its operations in the US with two new production centers in excellent locations, and our objective through this association is to continue our growth in the country and in the world,” said Irantzu Diez Gamboa in a statement, CEO of Mediapro USA

Additionally, the SI Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University has also become a key partner in Lionsgate Studios. Syracuse University will work with Great Point Studios to create a distinctive learning and hands-on work experience for television, radio and film students.

“At Newhouse School, we are always looking for ways to ensure that our students have access to top-of-the-line experiences in the industry,” said Mark J. Lodato, dean of the school, in a statement. “The immersive film environment at Lionsgate Studios Yonkers is visionary and will drive our filmmaking experience, particularly on the East Coast… We are delighted to be able to offer our film students the opportunity to learn and work in what will be one of the leading media companies. most avant-garde in the country ”.