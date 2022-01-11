LIVE | Three presidents accompany Ortega in his fourth inauguration

Daniel Ortega takes office this January 10 for the fourth consecutive time and will govern the country for five more years. Isolated and declared illegitimate by various countries after the November 7 vote in which the Presidency was reassigned and carried out without competition, without electoral observation and under a police state, Ortega is accompanied by two presidents, his eternal allies: Miguel Díaz- Canel, from Cuba, and Nicolás Maduro, from Venezuela.

06:11 pm President of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), magistrate Brenda Rocha, gives credentials to dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo as elected president and vice president respectively.

06:05 pm Representatives from Iran, Saudi Arab, United States, Bolivia are also on stage. The former president of Guatemala, Marco Vinicio Cerezo and the former presidents of El Salvador, Salvador Sánchez Cerén and Carlos Mauricio Funes salute the dictator Ortega.

06:04 pm Wilfredo Navarro, Ortega deputy, gives the official greeting to the invited delegations.

National anthem. Those invited to the inauguration listen to the notes of the National Anthem.

06:00 pm The central act of the inauguration of the dictator Ortega begins. Gustavo Porras, president of the National Assembly, takes the floor.

05:54 pm Ortega receives Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, in the Plaza de la Revolución.

05:50 pm The dictator leaves the stage to receive his ally Miguel Díaz-Canel, president of Cuba.

Ortega greets the delegations and officials invited to his inauguration.

05:33 pm The dictator Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo arrive at the Plaza de la Revolución for the central act. He is accompanied by the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández. This is the third president of the region to accompany the dictator.

As Ortega entered the stage, the president of Honduras was booed with the slogan “Out with JOH” by followers of the president-elect in Honduras, Xiomara Castro.

In the departments. Images of Ortega fanatics are circulating on social networks, waiting for the inauguration of the country’s departments.

05:15 pm The President of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras, enters the Plaza de la Revolución. Ortega officials and fanatics wear white shirts with a scarf in the colors of the Nicaraguan flag.

04:02 pm The dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo hold a meeting with a delegation from China. They are also accompanied by the couple’s son, Laureano Ortega Murillo. The latter signed, on behalf of the government, an agreement to integrate Nicaragua into the “New Silk Road” of China. This is it.

The Chinese delegation tells Ortega that they expect a lot of development during his new term for the country.

3:50 pm Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela, arrives in Nicaragua to attend the inauguration ceremony of the dictator Ortega. Maduro, who is one of the main allies of the Ortega regime, arriving in the country is a plane from the Conviasa airline.

“We come with the most generous spirit of solidarity and brotherhood,” says Maduro, who describes the electoral process of last November as “exemplary.”

2:20 pm UK Minister Doug Ford said on Monday that he “welcomes the sanctions packages announced today by the US and the EU. We will continue to express our concerns to the Government, calling on Nicaragua to comply with its international obligations respecting the human rights of its citizens and putting an end to the repression in the country.

10:30 am The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, arrives in Nicaragua to participate in the presidential inauguration of Daniel Ortega, in a context of international rejection for his authoritarian drift in the country.

Mexico, undecided: The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), in a morning press conference when asked if he would send any official representation to the inauguration of Daniel Ortega that takes place on January 10, affirmed that “it has not yet been decided »And was even uninformed about when the shot will be.

Penalties: The United States and the European Union applied more sanctions to officials and entities linked to the violation of human rights and undermining the democracy of the Ortega Murillo regime.