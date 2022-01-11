Looking for discounted hotels in New York? This is your chance

The Hampton Inn Manhattan Times Square Central is located just steps from the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Photo: NYC & Company

NYC & Company, the official tourism marketing and promotion organization for the five boroughs of New York, in the United States, launched the first NYC Hotel Week, which offers a 22% discount on standard room rates at more than 110 of the best hotels in the city.

NYC Hotel Week will run until February 13 and reservations can be made on the initiative’s website. Some of the participating hotels are: The Beekman Hotel, Lotte New York Palace, El Pierre New York, The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; Hotel Opera House, Hilton Garden Inn New York / Staten Island, The Rockaway Hotel and The William Vale.

“As we welcome the new year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the city’s hospitality industry, which has demonstrated resilience in these unprecedented times,” he stated. Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

He added: “NYC Hotel Week is proud to support hotels in the five districts and encourages visitors and New Yorkers to safely enjoy some of the best accommodations in town during a time with fewer crowds and more opportunities. “

In addition, NYC Hotel Week is the program that starts the exciting offers that it offers NYC Winter OutingNYC & Company’s annual citywide bargain program that also includes NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week.

NYC Winter Outing to return for the third year from January 18 to February 13, combining offerings in all five boroughs for dining, Broadway shows, attractions, museums and the performing arts, in addition to NYC Hotel Week offerings. Reservations for the other three shows will open to the public on January 11.

The Key to NYC program requires a complete vaccination proof for customers and staff of restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment, and certain gathering spaces, including proof of one dose of vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 beginning December 2021. Customers should visit website of each attraction for additional information on security protocols.

