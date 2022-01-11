López Obrador confirms that he has covid-19

AMLO announces that he has covid-19 again 0:56

(CNN Spanish) – The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed this Monday that he is infected with covid-19 in a message through his social networks.

“I inform you that I am infected with # COVID19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get ahead,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

López Obrador added the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, who will represent him at press conferences and other official acts, as established by the Mexican Constitution.

This Monday, during his morning press conference, the president of Mexico said that he woke up “hoarse” and that he would be tested for covid-19 during the day.

This is the second time that President López Obrador has been infected with covid-19. On January 24, 2021, the Mexican president reported who had caught the coronavirus.

The announcement of the president of Mexico comes after on Saturday, the Ministry of Health of Mexico reported the highest number of cases of covid-19 during 24 hours so far in the pandemic, about 30,671 infections, according to the technical statement authorities newspaper.

The undersecretary of Health of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, reacted on his Twitter account to the announcement. “Dear President: I hope you get better very soon. Your entire team is attentive to your recovery and dedicated to the tasks you have entrusted to us. We trust that very soon you will be back in public activities,” said López-Gatell.