López Obrador, the president of Mexico, tests positive for covid-19 | Univision Latin America News

“I inform you that I am infected with covid-19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and I will only do office work and I will communicate in a virtual way until I get ahead, “the president wrote through his twitter account.
The president explained that during the next few days the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, will attend the morning press conferences that he offers from Monday to Friday.
The Mexican president, who suffers from hypertension and had a heart attack in 2013, He already had the disease before, in January 2021.
On that occasion, the president, always very active, confined himself to the National Palace and the health authorities chose to keep his clinical condition secret and limited themselves to saying that he was almost “asymptomatic”, which led to all kinds of rumors.
Later, on February 5, López Obrador himself announced that he had already overcome the disease, but did not reappear in public until February 8.
At that time, as López Obrador himself explained, He was cared for by a team led by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, and made up of an internist, a cardiologist, a doctor from the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), a military doctor from the Army and two from the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition.
No mask at his lecture on Monday
This Monday, the Mexican president appeared at his conference with symptoms of a cold, this one week after having been in contact with the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, who tested positive on Friday.
López Obrador had a raspy voice during his usual morning conference this Monday, something that caught the attention of journalists, who asked him about his health.
“Yes… I woke up hoarse, I’m going to take the test later, but I think it’s the flu “, minimized the president.
Despite the suspicion of contagion, President López Obrador I did not have a mask on and he continued his morning speech together with the consumer attorney Ricardo Sheffield, who also did not wear a mask.
This day, the head of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), Maria Luisa Albores, also reported that he had tested positive for covid-19.
A wave of infections in Mexico after Christmas
López Obrador has received numerous criticisms from experts and opponents due to the management of the pandemic in Mexico.
In his third government report, López Obrador boasted of the “control of the pandemic” of covid-19, although Mexico has already exceeded 4 million cases and 300,000 deaths, the fifth highest figure in the world.
Mexico is experiencing a wave of infections after Christmas and with the arrival of the omicron variant, and last Saturday the country registered a new daily record of infections with 30,671 cases of covid-19.
Until now, Mexico accumulates, according to data from the Ministry of Health (SSa), a total of 4 million 125,388 cases, in addition to 300,334 total deaths and it is making progress in its vaccination campaign in which it has applied 151.94 million doses in just over a year.
In Mexico, the third dose has already been applied to those over 60 years of age since the beginning of December, despite the fact that complete coverage of any of the other age groups has not been achieved.